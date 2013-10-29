AutoTex Windshield Wipers is Primed to Make a Huge Splash at This Year's AAPEX Show in Las Vegas

The New Jersey-based windshield wiper blade company is ready to show off their latest program updates to the automotive aftermarket.

Every November, the automotive aftermarket gathers at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX). Attendees are very familiar with Wexco Industries, the windshield wiper and heavy duty wiper system manufacturer, who has been attending AAPEX for the last 18 years. This year is set to be the biggest event yet for the New Jersey-based wiper blade company.

AutoTex Windshield Wipers, the brand of windshield wipers by Wexco Industries, will take stage in Las Vegas in their newly designed booth and will be showing off their three lines of AutoTex: AutoTex Automotive, AutoTex PINK, and AutoTex Heavy Duty. This will be the first presentation for AutoTex Automotive and AutoTex Heavy Duty, but AutoTex PINK, which was released in 2009, will be sporting its gorgeously re-designed retail packaging and the newest member of the family, AutoTex PINK Plus Flex. AutoTex PINK Plus Flex blades, the all-pink color flex blade to accompany the all-pink metal AutoTex PINK Plus wiper blades, will be featured in this year’s New Product Showcase.

“This year has been phenomenal for AutoTex,” said Paula Lombard, President of Wexco Industries. “We launched AutoTex Automotive and AutoTex Heavy Duty to the aftermarket this spring with unbelievable results from our partners. On top of that, AutoTex PINK has had a banner year and we are now a Gold level sponsor to the National Breast Cancer Foundation this year!” Paula and her team were humbled when the Car Care Council Women’s Board notified them that they have won a Communication Award for Advertising, which will be issued during the Car Care Council Women’s Board Reception.

“It has been a very exciting time for our team. We know that we offer incredible products and unmatched service, so we look forward to getting the opportunity to show the entire automotive aftermarket that we are a great partner for any company; of any size,” continued Lombard. “We continue to innovate our programs to give our partners better tools to run and grow their businesses.” Paula referenced AutoTex’s groundbreaking website, http://www.autotexwipers.com, and noted that there are a few other exciting innovations in the pipeline for early 2014.

Also at this year's annual AAPEX trade show, Jody DeVere of AskPatty.com -- a leader in providing automotive advice for women -- will be doing a "Game Changers: Marketing to Women" presentation live at the Wexco/AutoTex Windshield Wiper Blades booth #847 from 1PM to 3PM on Wednesday November 6th. In 2011, you might remember that AutoTex PINK partnered with AskPatty.com, becoming one of the first products to ever become AskPatty.com Certified Female Friendly®.

“We always look forward to this time of year,” said the proud President of Wexco, “but this year is setting up to be something very special.”

To learn more about the new AutoTex Windshield Wiper Blades, visit the Wexco/AutoTex Booth # 847 at AAPEX’s annual trade show, at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 5-7, 2013.

About AAPEX: AAPEX represents the $477 billion global motor vehicle aftermarket with more than 130,000 professionals from around the globe participate in Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week in Las Vegas, Nevada. AAPEX connects automotive aftermarket industry leaders and innovators all in one place. Automotive parts wholesale distributors, retailers, service chains, jobbers and service professionals attend AAPEX. AAPEX is Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo Center, Las Vegas, Nev., and will feature nearly 2,400 exhibitors and approximately 5,000 booths.

About AutoTex Wiper Blades: AutoTex is the brand of WEXCO Industries, Inc., a certified WBENC (Women’s Business Enterprise National Council) company that is one of the nation’s leading global supplier of OEM quality windshield wiper blades, auto parts and accessories. AutoTex windshield wipers offers the most extensive line of wiper blades in the industry, ranging from AutoTex Automotive, AutoTex Heavy Duty, and AutoTex PINK, which makes a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for sales in the USA and the Breast Cancer Society of Canada. For more information, visit http://www.autotexwipers.com or call 800.692.3962.

