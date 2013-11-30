Awesome Cloud Services Publishes "How to Sell Cloud Computing"

New sales guide provide step-by-step steps for selling cloud computing.

Awesome Cloud Services, the company that delivers white label cloud services, recently announced they published a step-by-step guide designed to help IT providers close new business.

How to Sell Cloud Computing:

http://www.awesomecloud.com/channel-partners/resources/how-to-sell-cloud-computing/

The sales guide provides insightful information and tips for technology providers that include Explaining the Fundamentals of Cloud Computing, Relating Cloud Computing with Analogies, Overcoming Objections, and Recommending Deployment Models. It offers insights and guidance to help cloud resellers and channel partners close new business.

The announcement of the sales guide is in addition to the company’s popular Cloud Reseller Program that enables IT providers to offer cloud services to their clients without the added capital expenses associated with building and maintaining their own in-house infrastructure.

