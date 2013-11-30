Ayurvedic Consultations in Isle of Man, British Isles (United Kingdom)

Offerd by Jess Inman, Ayurvedic Health Practitioner intern from the California College of Ayurveda.

The California College of Ayurveda is pleased to introduce the Ayurvedic Health Practitioner Interns 2013-2014. Interns have completed their academic studies and are now working under the supervision of an experienced clinical instructors. The talented group of interns comes from throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/1iWvXCU.

The Ayurvedic Health Practitioner (AHP) interns work on supporting their patients to adopt a healthy lifestyle that is in harmony with their constitution. When a patient sees an Ayurvedic Health Practitioner, they will learn your constitution as well as the nature of any imbalances. They will also receive support to adjust your diet and lifestyle accordingly and to normalize your digestion and elimination. As part of the program, an intern can include ayurvedic herbal medicines, aromatherapy, color therapy, sound and mantra, and Ayurvedic Yoga Therapy. This is is the best of preventative health care! If a persons has a specific condition and is looking for clinical management through Ayurvedic Medicine, they should consider having a consultation with a Clinical Ayurvedic Specialist intern or graduate.

Jess Inman is an Ayurvedic Health Practitioner intern providing consultations in in Isle of Man (British Isles). To request and ayurvedic consultaiton, please contact the school at info(at)ayurvedacollege(dot)com.

Ayurveda has been a part of her life for a long time and as she explored various healing systems. She would always come back to Ayurveda when she felt out of balance. Ayurveda sees every person as a unique individual and for this reason everybody's treatment is different. In a world where there are so many 'one size fits all' modalities, Ayurveda makes people feel special and allows everyone to connect with their own unique self. It is a very loving system and the use of massage and body therapies as a mode of treatment is very appealing.

Established in 1995, the California College of Ayurveda is the longest running, State-approved college offering professional training programs for the study of Ayurvedic Medicine in the West. CCA offers a comprehensive curriculum, with three levels of programs leading to certification as a Clinical Ayurvedic Specialist (C.A.S.).

