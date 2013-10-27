Bernstein Liebhard LLP Answers Stryker Hip Recall Questions, Provides Lawsuit Information on New Website

The Firm is offering free and confidential case evaluations to anyone who may have sustained injuries stemming from the now-recalled Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II hip replacement devices.

A new Stryker hip recall (http://www.thestrykerhiprecall.com/) website has been launched by the nationwide law firm of Bernstein Liebhard LLP to help answer the legal questions of individuals who were allegedly injured by the manufacturer’s Rejuvenate or ABG II modular-neck hip stems.

On the new website, a detailed list of side effects allegedly associated with the recalled metal implants is available, as is information regarding the legal process of filing a lawsuit over the Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II hip replacement devices. The Firm’s new site will also include a background of the Stryker hip recall, which was issued on July 6, 2012 after the manufacturer learned of its products’ potential to fret and corrode at the modular-neck junction, which may lead to patient injury and early device failure. Stryker lawsuit claims allege the potential for pain, swelling, metallosis and other complications to stem from implantation of the Stryker Rejuvenate and/or ABG II hips.*

“Our new website will help provide answers to patients who have legal questions regarding the Stryker hip recall, and the process of filing a claim alleging pain and complications stemming from premature failure of the Rejuvenate and ABG II devices,” says Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing individuals who were injured by defective drugs and/or medical devices. In addition to the information available on its new website, the Firm is also offering free and confidential case evaluations to potential Stryker lawsuit claimants.

Stryker Hip Recall

Since the Stryker hip recall, which affected some 20,000 Rejuvenate and ABG II devices, court records show that hundreds of individuals have come forward to file lawsuits in courts throughout the U.S. Approximately 380 claims are currently pending in a Multicounty Litigation underway in New Jersey’s Bergen County Superior Court, (In Re Stryker Rejuvenate Hip Stem and the ABG II Modular Hip Stem Litigation, No. 296) while another 290 cases have been filed in a federal litigation established in the U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota. (In re: Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2441)

In October 2013, court documents indicated that another state proceeding involving the Stryker hip recall was created in Florida’s Broward County Circuit Court. At the time of its creation, 13 lawsuits had been consolidated in the litigation after being filed by individuals who allege the Rejuvenate and ABG II implants may result in pain, swelling, metallosis and other injuries stemming from elevated levels of metal toxicity in the bloodstream. (Simon v. Howmedica Osteonics Corp.,et al., No. CACE-12-25899 (18)) In the wake of its recall, Stryker Orthopaedics has recommended on its website that all hip recipients undergo routine blood testing and cross-sectional imaging to monitor for elevated metal levels, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of early device failure.*

If you received the Stryker Rejuvenate or ABG II hip stems, you may be entitled to compensation for the pain, suffering and other complications you may have experienced. Learn more about Stryker hip injuries by visiting Bernstein Liebhard LLP’s new website, or be contacting one of the Firm’s lawyers directly at 800-511-5092.

*literature.ortho.stryker.com/files/REJUV_COM_23.pdf

