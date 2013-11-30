Beyond Beauty: WOW NOW Digital and Interactive Magazine Launches Its Seventh Issue, Dedicated to a World Beyond Technology

WOW NOW Digital and Interactive Magazine launches its seventh issue, dedicated to a world that goes beyond technology, beyond innovations, even beyond beauty. This month’s issue explores the most advanced and innovative technologies to combat aging and reveals the revolutionary methods that will keep everyone in tip-top shape; whether that’s the diet of the future or an instant snowflake facelift.

WOW NOW (World of Women Now) is a new, monthly, digital and interactive magazine launched on April 7, 2013, on the occasion of the celebration of the World Health Day. It is the ultimate female-centered magazine that brings together all the aspects of an ideal World of Women through its exclusive interactive content. The magazine is designed exclusively for iPad and iPad mini and distributed for free via all newsstands in all the countries of the world. The content of each issue is available in two languages (English and Greek).

The application’s name is inspired by the marvelous world of women. A world that is full of passion, persistence, creation, dreams and surprises. In our world, women are passionate, creative and beautiful. Women, who deserve to wake up in the morning, face their mirror and say “WOW”!

The designing approach of WOW NOW is innovative, fresh and creative. Every issue is designed on the basis of cutting edge technologies, enriched with animations, slide shows, image sequences, audio sounds and other effects, as in the leading digital magazines around the world.

WOW NOW counts only a few months since it first appeared on the app store. Nonetheless, thanks to its rich, highly extrovert and innovative content and its high quality design, WOW NOW can already display data that vouch for its high reception rates in newsstands around the world. The magazine has recently reached top positions worldwide (category Free – Women’s Interests). It constantly ranks among top digital magazines in its category in several countries. User reviews are also enthusiastic. Overall, the application has 4,5/5 stars in the ratings among iPad and iPad mini users.

Its unique, exclusive editorial content, offered by top beauty gurus or by some of the most sought-after MDs, make WOW NOW a trend setter in health, beauty and female lifestyle. The magazine provides answers and solutions to the everyday female queries and this is only a fraction of what it consistently offers to its global audience on a monthly basis.

About the Publisher/Developer: Publishing Consultant is Dr. Nikolaos Metaxotos, MD, PhD (http://www.linkedin.com/pub/nikos-metaxotos/11/b30/703). Named by Tatler UK as one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons in the world, Dr. Metaxotos leads a team of dedicated media and design professionals with groundbreaking thoughts, innovative ideas and exclusive content, secured thanks to his professional caliber and contacts with the global health and medical community. WOW NOW thus hosts top beauty gurus together with some of the most sought-after MDs.

