Capsugel Receives Verification from the Non-Gmo Project for Its Vcaps(r) Plus and Plantcaps Capsules

The verification further enhances attractiveness of the capsules to the fast-growing markets for natural and organic products and non-GMO products.

Capsugel, a global leader in innovative dosage forms and solutions for the health care industry, announced today that it has been awarded verification from the Non-GMO Project for two of its vegetarian capsules, Vcaps® Plus and Plantcaps™ capsules. Capsugel is the first capsule manufacturing company to be verified by the Non-GMO Project.

The Non-GMO Project offers North America’s only third-party verification and labeling for food and products made according to rigorous best practices for avoidance of GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients. The Non-GMO Project is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization committed to preserving and building sources of non-GMO products, educating consumers, and providing non-GMO choices.

Vcaps® Plus and Plantcaps™ capsules are already free of additives, preservatives, allergens, starch, and gluten and are Kosher- and Halal-certified, approved by the Vegetarian Society, and are Vegan-certified. “While Capsugel has always stated that these capsules are also non-GMO through our own self-certification standards, this verification from the third-party Non-GMO Project offers certification of the quality of the capsules,” said Mark Vieceli, Director of Sales, Marketing and Business Development for Capsugel in North America.

“It is our goal to proactively bring new value to customers. We believe our Non-GMO Project verification will help our customers expedite their process for applying for verification for their finished products,” Vieceli elaborated.

“NOW Foods is pleased that Capsugel has received verification from the Non-GMO Project,” said Dr. Michael Lelah, Technical Director for NOW Foods, headquartered in Bloomingdale, Ill. Earlier this year, NOW Foods approached Capsugel and discussed the importance of a third-party verification as an endorsement of their self-certification. “Consumers want to know that the products they consume are non-GMO, and as a leading manufacturer of natural products, we have been an early adopter and advocate for participation in the Non-GMO Project. Our partnership with Capsugel is an example of how suppliers and manufacturers can work together to meet consumer needs.”

Made of pullulan, Plantcaps™ capsules are derived from tapioca and are a water-soluble polysaccharide produced through a natural fermentation process. These capsules offer the best oxygen barrier of all plant-based products, masking pungent odors and protecting sensitive ingredients. Organic supplement manufacturers in the United States using Plantcaps benefit from “Made with Organic Ingredients” labeling when delivering organic ingredients.

The low-moisture Vcaps® Plus is a hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) capsule that is a leading vegetarian offer in Health & Nutrition and is ideal for moisture-sensitive ingredients and dry herbal products. It is made from only HPMC and water with no additional additives or gelling systems and offers a high-gloss appearance, color choices, and quick dissolution – 100 percent in 30 minutes or less.

Capsugel is a global leader in delivering high-quality, innovative dosage forms and solutions to its customers in the health care industry. The company’s Hard Capsule business offers customers the broadest portfolio of gelatin, vegetarian, and other specialized capsule technologies, producing more than 200 billion capsules annually. Capsugel’s Dosage Form Solutions (DSF) business utilizes an array of proprietary technologies and specialized manufacturing capabilities to solve customers’ most pressing product development challenges, including bioavailability enhancement, modified release, abuse deterrence, biotherapeutic processing, and inhalation formulation. The company’s fast-to-clinic program streamlines product development from pre-formulation through clinical and commercial supply for finished dosage forms. Headquartered in Morristown, N.J., Capsugel employs more than 3,100 people, has 13 manufacturing and R&D facilities across three continents, and serves more than 4,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For additional information, visit http://www.capsugel.com.

