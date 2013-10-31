Cornerstone Rated Number One Relocation Management Company Overall in Trippel Survey and Research, LLC's 12th Annual Relocation Managers' Survey of Relocation Management
Company Achieves Excellent Ratings in 15 Relocation Categories
Basking Ridge, New Jersey (PRWEB) October 31, 2013
Cornerstone Relocation Group, a full-service global mobility company, is pleased to announce its selection as the top-rated supplier in Trippel Survey and Research, LLC’s industry-leading report of relocation management companies.
Cornerstone received the highest rating among 33 relocation management companies surveyed by Trippel Survey and Research, LLC. When asked to use one phrase to describe Cornerstone’s performance, the resounding and consistent answer from corporate relocation managers was “excellent.”
Cornerstone also earned excellent ratings for:
- Overall level of satisfaction
- Cultural fit and partnership
- Reliability and ability to execute
- Integrity
- Quality of people and service delivered
- Organizational and financial stability
- Flexibility
- Experience level of operations personnel
- Tenure of operations personnel
- Appropriate caseloads and work level
- Level of authority to make decisions
- Professional behavior of personnel
- Technology - data integrity
- Willingness to recommend Cornerstone
“Cornerstone is honored to receive this recognition. It confirms our continuous effort to provide the best services and experiences to our clients and their relocating employees. This is an achievement that our dedicated client services teams can be proud of,” said Janelle Piatkowski, president and CEO.
Each year, Trippel conducts the Relocation Managers’ Survey of Relocation Management Companies with the goal of obtaining performance evaluations from U.S. corporate relocation managers regarding levels of satisfaction with firms in the relocation management services industry. This year, 416 relocation managers participated in the web-based survey.
About Cornerstone
Cornerstone Relocation Group is a full-service global mobility company offering comprehensive services to address the workforce mobility needs of corporations worldwide. Since 1990, Cornerstone has analyzed the complexities and nuances of thousands of domestic and international relocation programs, tailoring them to meet client needs and always striving to make the seemingly impossible—possible. Visit http://www.crgglobal.com for more information.
