Coy A. Clark Company Welcomes Four New Renters

The Coy A. Clark brought four new customers on board this month, two at Metro West Shopping Center, and two at Palms Pointe Office Park.

Metro West Shopping Center, located on W. New Haven Avenue in Melbourne, FL, welcomed Cellspire, a cell phone service provider, and Promise Treasures, a thrift shop, as tenants. Coy A. Clark congratulated Promise Treasures, who held a very successful grand opening on Oct. 19.

Palms Pointe Office Park, located on N. Babcock Street in Melbourne, welcomed B&R Construction, and Lotus Hearts Holistic Center to its ranks.

Coy A. Clark was founded in 1981 and considers commercial real estate development, leasing and property management as its primary focus at the present time. Like many companies, it has downsized, but is still going strong and striving to make its commercial properties the best in Melbourne. Besides Metro West Shopping Center and Palms Pointe Office Park, it also manages Babcock Oaks, Florida Center, Point West, Seaside Center, The Reflections Building, The Riverfront Building, and West End Shoppes just to name a few.

Coy A. Clark’s offices are located at 330 N. Babcock St., Suite 103 in Melbourne. For more information, call 321-723-9888, or visit their website at http://www.coyclark.com.

About the Company:

The Coy A. Clark Company meets the demands of the real estate marketplace with expertise and diverse skills in both residential and commercial development, and commercial brokerage and property management. The owner of the Company, Coy A. Clark, CCIM, brings over 30 years experience in real estate to the company. Coy A. Clark’s highly-experienced agents bring unsurpassed knowledge of their property areas and can help clients through every step of the process. For more information, please visit their website.

