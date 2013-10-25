David Ewing of Lancer Corporation Receives Lean Certification

Ewing Receives Bronze Level Certification and Becomes the Second Employee in the Company to Achieve This Status

Lancer Corporation executive David Ewing is now SME Lean Bronze Certified. A Lean Bronze Certification demonstrates a solid understanding of basic lean principles and tools, as well as the ability for tactical implementation that drives improvement and shows measureable results.

Lean training focuses on identifying work that doesn’t add value and finding a solution to eliminate this waste. This is a process, not just a quick fix to a problem. Once one issue is resolved, it is time to begin looking for another.The certification is made possible with the collaboration of SME, AME, and The Shingo Prize. The practices and high standards established by the Lean Certification Program are used across the globe.

The Lean Certification program comprises of three levels – Bronze, Silver and Gold – to represent the growing achievement by Lean practitioners. Individuals begin their journey by earning the Lean Bronze Certification (LBC), focusing on the tactical level. As their careers progress, candidates build upon their professional knowledge and skill set while advancing to the Silver (integrative) and Gold (strategic) certification levels. See more at http://www.sme.org/lean-certification.aspx.

Lancer Corporation would like to congratulate David on this achievement and is very happy to have him on the team. He is the only the second employee in the company to achieve this status.

These types of certifications and achievements are part of what helps Lancer create beverage dispensers that pour more profit for restaurants, bar, c-store and stadium owners.

About the company: Lancer is a leading manufacturer and marketer of beverage dispensing systems with a passion to fulfill their vision of providing “Dispensing Solutions that Pour More.” Headquartered in San Antonio, Lancer serves customers throughout the world and maintains sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, Australia, Belgium, Great Britain and New Zealand. Lancer consistently designs, manufactures, and markets superior quality products. Lancer will meet or exceed the customer’s needs and expectations and is committed to a quality program that drives continual improvement. Please visit http://www.lancercorp.com or call 800-729-1500 for more information.

