elevate DIGITAL Introduces In-store Interactive Digital Technology for Garrett Popcorn Shops(r)

Chicago-based interactive software company increases consumer engagement with touch applications.

elevate DIGITAL, a leading developer of street-level digital interactive technology, announced today a partnership with Garrett Popcorn Shops to deploy interactive digital touch screens inside their shops. To date, screens have been installed in Garrett® locations in Las Vegas and Chicago’s flagship shop on Michigan Avenue.

elevate DIGITAL has combined interactive applications and integration with mobile devices and social media to offer the highest level of fan engagement inside Garrett, a brand known for creating lines of historic proportions outside their shops.

“elevate DIGITAL is the perfect partner to take a world famous Chicago tradition and make it even more memorable for its guests,” said George Burciaga, CEO and founder of elevate DIGITAL. “Our technology allows visitors to connect with the brand inside the shop and then take part of that experience with them.”

elevate DIGITAL and Garrett plan to expand their interactive digital deployment as well as continually evolve the features and content available on the displays to effectively engage with customers in each market.

About elevate DIGITAL

elevate DIGITAL interactive displays enable advertisers to reach consumers through a leading edge, highly engaging interactive medium and provide consumers with free access to a broad range of information and services. elevate DIGITAL display units are designed for placement in both indoor and outdoor high-foot-traffic locations and are available in multiple sizes designed to meet the particular needs of each location. For more information, visit http://www.elevateDIGITAL.com.

About Garrett Popcorn Shops

Garrett Popcorn Shops® is dedicated to serving only the finest, handcrafted, gourmet Popcorn. Every small batch of Garrett® is hot air popped throughout the day for ultimate freshness. Using only the highest quality, wholesome ingredients, cooks coat every kernel with their secret family recipes in old-fashioned copper kettles. Their signature flavors include: CaramelCrisp® (which can be selected with almonds, pecans or cashews), CheeseCorn™, Buttery, Plain and the famous The Chicago Mix - blending CaramelCrisp's sophisticated sweetness with the savory goodness of CheeseCorn.

In Chicago, Garrett Popcorn Shops are located at 625 North Michigan Ave., Navy Pier food court, Merchandise Mart (2nd floor), 26 West Randolph St., 4 East Madison St., 27 West Jackson Blvd., 737 East 87th St., O’Hare International Airport, in Terminals 1 and 3, and in the Northwestern Station/Ogilvie Transportation Center at 500 West Madison St. Garrett also brings a taste of Chicago to its Shops in New York City (at Penn Plaza between 7th & 8th), Las Vegas (at the Miracle Mile Shops), Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kuwait and Malaysia.

For corporate gifts, Garrett Popcorn Shops offers custom Tin lids and many packaging options. For more information and to share Garrett across the country and in Canada visit http://www.GarrettPopcorn.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11271611.htm