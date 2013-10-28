EnglishLanguageSkills.Com Recognizes Ultimate Typing as the Go-to Typing Software Today, eReflect Announces

Trusted educational website English Language Skills recently revealed its endorsement for Ultimate Typing™ software as an advanced and efficient typing tutor. Its customizability and age-appropriate activities were among its top traits, according to the review.

The website English Language Skills acknowledged Ultimate Typing™’s efficiency in instilling advanced typing skills even in younger children, announced eReflect company representatives in a brief statement today. Ultimate Typing™, the newest product developed by eReflect, was reviewed by the editors of EnglishLanguageSkills.com and was found to meet all requirements top-rated software ought to have, including user-friendliness, variety and depth of activities, and advanced typing teaching technologies.

The recent review on Ultimate Typing™ focuses on the association of typing and spelling, two seemingly unrelated skills that are actually deeply intertwined. According to linguistics professor David Crystal, in a few decades the Internet will have contributed towards the development of more simple spelling rules, in view of online typing trends verging on simpler, more-phonetic spelling of words, such as “rubarb” instead of “rhubarb.” The English Language Skills website shows how insufficient typing techniques are often evidenced as misspellings, making the typist look unprofessional and unqualified.

As mentioned in the review, Ultimate Typing™ can assist people in adopting efficient and scientifically-grounded typing habits that can transform their typing into efficient and accurate keyboarding. As the reviewers emphasized, typing skills can enhance other skills such as brainstorming, creativity, and other mentally demanding activities.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ultimate Typing™ was praised by the reviewers for how well-engineered it is, allowing users a balanced exercise plan mixed in with typing activities and games. The quality of typing activities in turn ensure the learner is at all times provided with challenging activities that enhance their typing proficiency. Although the reviewers did point out that the software helps younger children, they also noted that the typing games are not completely child-focused, and that they are engaging for adults as well, making learning a less tedious and a more enjoyable practice for all ages.

The editors at English Language Skills encourage users to always go for software that provide ironclad guarantees on their effectiveness to ensure their money are safely invested in these programs, mentioning that Ultimate Typing™ provides both a money-back guarantee and an extra money refund which function as a voucher for the software's efficiency and the company's confidence in delivering the results it claims it can. The representatives from eReflect thanked the English Language Skills team for their input, and reminded readers that further details on the money-back guarantee are outlined on the product website.

For more details on Ultimate Typing™ please visit http://www.ultimatetyping.com/.

About Ultimate Typing™

Ultimate Typing™ software is designed specifically for the improvement of typing skills. Created by eReflect, a world leader in e-learning and self-development software, Ultimate Typing™ has been informed by the latest developments in the science of touch typing.

Since its creation in 2006 by Marc Slater, the company has already catered to over 112 countries all over the world, offering products with the latest cutting-edge technology, some of which are among the world’s most recognized and awarded in the industry.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11249460.htm