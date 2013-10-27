eReflect, Creator of Ultimate Typing, Announces Its Support for the New KALQ Keyboard for Mobile Devices

Ultimate Typing™ developer eReflect announced today the company’s wholehearted support for the innovative KALQ keyboard, which seeks to revolutionize touch screen typing in mobile devices.

Software company eReflect published a short statement today announcing its support for the latest keyboard layout for mobile touch-screen devices. This keyboard, named KALQ, was developed and promoted by Antti Oulasvirta at the Max Planck Institute. After thorough initial testing, researchers concluded that the keyboard seems to increase typing efficiency by 1/3 more than conventional QWERTY keyboards on such devices. Excited with the prospects of this innovative keyboard layout, eReflect company, developer of Ultimate Typing™ software, expressed their support and active endorsement of the patent and its subsequent implementation in state-of-the-art mobile devices.

According to eReflect, the new two-thumb typing layout allows users to type efficiently and pain-free, as this keyboard puts less strain on the thumbs. The KALQ keyboard layout was designed after thumb movement and button size were tested for, in order to find those parameters that would make the KALQ keyboard layout more efficient that the QWERTY on mobile devices. The two-thumb text entry layout seems to be extremely useful as it shortens thumb movements, making typing efficient and more accurate with less effort. Since the keyboard buttons are essentially halved for each thumb and placed strategically under each thumb, typing time shrinks as there’s no longer any need for longer, time-consuming thumb movement across the screen.

eReflect representatives praised the researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Informatics, explaining how such initiatives are the world’s hope for a more human-centric technology, assisting rather than impeding people’s lives.

Ultimate Typing™ uses the latest technology to teach learners the most efficient ways to touch type on QWERTY keyboards with promising success rates. The latest KALQ keyboard layout, on the other hand, although still in its infancy, has the potential to become a widespread and even perhaps the norm for touch-screen mobile devices, where the traditional QWERTY keyboard might no longer be efficient enough, eReflect noted. eReflect representatives also expressed the company’s support for such typing optimization initiatives that seek to make people’s technological engagement more enjoyable and efficient than before.

