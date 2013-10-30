eReflect Discovers More Fun Ways to Teach Spelling After Interviewing Roxie Carroll

Spelling can be a rewarding and fun experience for young learners. Despite the widespread belief among younger students that spelling is a tedious thing to learn, eReflect recommends new techniques and practices to make learning more attractive for young learners.

The editor at eReflect's Ultimate Spelling™ blog has recently talked to Roxie Carroll of akidsheart.com in an effort to raise awareness on how spelling can be a creative and rewarding experience for young learners, if only the teachers and parents resort to fun and visually engaging resources. According to a brief announcement by an eReflect representative, such techniques go a long way to relieving any tedium a child might feel during the learning process.

Teaching spelling shouldn’t be restricted to dry, sterile spelling lists; instead, teaching spelling should engage the child’s curiosity and appeal to more than their mind. Children learn through all of their senses, so trying to incorporate touch, sight and sound in spelling training helps the parent or teacher bring about better learning results as well as more satisfied, happy learners.

In the interview with Roxie Carroll, it was made evident that children are drawn to visual cues when it comes to learning to spell. Carroll told the eReflect editor that creating themed handouts for spelling list learning can be a lot more fun than having simple word lists or exercise handouts in text-only black and white. Teachers need to stimulate a child's curiosity through appealing colors and shapes.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Spelling practice should encompass the full scope of activities, something made clear in the interview with Roxie Carroll. Playing online spelling games, printing out word puzzles, and focusing on interactive drills enriches a child's spelling learning process with exciting games and exercises. In this manner, the young learner’s interest doesn’t fade but is fortified through the constantly changing and interesting activities the instructor or parent can offer.

The Ultimate Spelling™ blog editor noted that a comprehensive, balanced spelling practice, such as that advised by Carroll, is capable of quickly and efficiently instilling correct spelling rules and patterns in young learners. Spelling can be fun if teachers and parents invest a bit of time in creating colorful and engaging spelling activities for children. Such initiatives, although not time-consuming or demanding, can make all the difference in changing young learners’ perception of what constitutes spelling and how it can be best mastered.

For more information about how Ultimate Spelling software can improve spelling performance for you and your family, please visit the official website at http://www.ultimatespelling.com.

About Ultimate Spelling™

Ultimate Spelling provides a modern and easy to use spelling software that has been designed with one goal in mind – making children want to learn.

It is a fast and easy way to master even the most complicated spelling, without the need to write long lists or complete boring tests.

In fact, Ultimate Spelling provides more than just spelling help. It is a complete educational resource that boosts all level of a child’s literacy.

Containing a personal computer tutor, Ultimate Spelling is the most realistic step-by-step guide to flawless spelling ability.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11279829.htm