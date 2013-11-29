Essential Wholesale & Labs Releases Five New Ingredients for Personal Care

Essential Wholesale is releasing five new ingredients for personal care. New offerings include Salicylic Acid, Colloidal sulfur, Caffeine, Calcium carbonate and refined Argan oil.

“Clients have been requesting these ingredients for some time,” says Laura Badcock, general manager, “We are pleased to be introducing them now.”

Salicylic Acid, also known as Beta Hydroxy acid (BHA), is a derivative of acetylsalicylic acid (Aspirin), and shares with it anti-irritant and anti-inflammatory properties. Salicylic Acid is an effective exfoliant that deeply penetrates the skin. This combined with Salicylic Acid’s collagen promoting properties make it a promising alternative to Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs).

Colloidal sulfur is excellent at drawing out pollutants and impurities which cause acne and blackheads while absorbing excess oil and unclogging and shrinking pores. Sulfur has been used to treat skin problems from rashes to rosacea to dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis.

Caffeine is known to constrict small blood vessels and to reduce inflammation. Caffeine’s tendency to draw out excess fluid from fat cells may help reduce sagging, contributing firmer, more elastic looking skin. Caffeine is one of the more exotic ingredients in natural skin care, but it is quickly growing on popularity.

Calcium carbonate is a white powder which can be used as a brightening white pigment in mineral make up, body polishes and sunscreens. Calcium carbonate may be used in place of zinc oxide or Titanium dioxide. Calcium carbonate offers excellent pigment dispersion, oil absorption and a dry matte finish. Calcium carbonate is perfect for liquid foundations and concealers.

We’ve offered an unrefined virgin Argan Oil, for a while, but some formulators prefer refined Argan oil for its lighter color and milder aroma. The refined oil still provides excellent moisturizing and healing properties of Argan with greater shelf life.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380724.htm