fishbat, Leader in Long Island Advertising Agencies, Agrees Social Media Helps Build a Relationship with Customers

fishbat, a leader in Long Island advertising agencies, responds to an article published by Base Line Magazine on November 21st, which argues that social media has evolved into a major business tool.

According to the Baseline Magazine article titled “Social Media Helps Build Bridges to Customers,” social media has revolutionized the way business’s interact with customers and promote their brand. Networks like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram all provide instant ‘bridges’ between companies and their customers. This bridge should not only be used to showcase products and post sales, but should also aim to provide customer service and follower interaction.

A majority of companies, even the most social media savvy, can sometimes misuse social media. The article lists JetBlue as one of the companies that are using social media correctly by engaging their customers in creative and personal ways. Jet Blue has a presence on nearly every major social media network, and maintains a customer support team of 25 respondents that hawk JetBlue’s social media channels 24 hours a day, seven days a week, waiting to respond to any issues that arise.

The goal, according to Morgan Johnston, manager of corporate communication at JetBlue, is to make sure customers feel like they are being heard. In the article, Johnston says, "We don't ignore problems and sugarcoat things. We strive to have our core values—openness, transparency, honesty and integrity—shine through. The goal is to create brand advocates and evangelists. We look for ways to surprise customers. We try to find ways to create one-to-one relationships and delight them whenever we can. We can't solve every problem or address every request, but we can do things to show that we're engaged and interested in them."

Justin Maas, vice president of client relations at fishbat, a leader in Long Island advertising agencies, believes that great customer service and interaction is the key to social media success. “People want to give their money to a company that they like, a company that they feel like they have a connection with,” he says. “Social media provides a way for a business to differentiate themselves in their industry. Proper use of social media, as exhibited by JetBlue, leads to exponential growth. Connected and satisfied customers become brand advocates, who will do your advertising for you, both online and offline.”

