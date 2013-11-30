Holiday Time Isn't Stressful With Easy To Use EzCheckprinting Business Check Writer

New ezCheckprinting has eliminated any extended learning curve so that business owners can spend the holiday season on more important tasks. Test drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com.

The holidays are typically stressful for business owners. With this in mind, Halfpricesoft.com wanted to take some of the pressure off by eliminating the usual extensive learning curve associated with check writing and printing in ezCheckPrinting business software. The updated version of this innovative and easy to learn business check software now is also compatible with Windows 8.1 as well as offering a network version to customers.

Another great reason customers purchase this check printing software is that it does not require an internet connection, making it more versatile for the small business that prefers or needs to run check writing tasks offline. Operating offline reduces risk hacking and virus contamination. An internet connection is only required when updating the software or using ezCheckprinting in conjunction with ezAch to issue direct deposit payments to employees’ bank account.

"Stay ahead of the holiday hustle and bustle by eliminating extensive learning curves typically associated with business software and utilize ezCheckprinting instead!" said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

By updating ezcheckprinting to allow for single version users or network version any small to mid sized home business can quickly and easily begin writing checks within minutes of download even when printing through QuickBooks.

Designed with ease to use in mind, ezCheckPrinting software is straightforward and user-friendly. The unique features of this MICR & laser cheque writing and printing software include:



Use duplication feature for recurring check printing.

Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats.

Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks.

Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background.

No limit to the number of accounts that can be used.

Write an unlimited number of checks.

No internet connection needed.

Stand alone software.

Add a second signature line for peace of mind and security.

Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information.

Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks.

Customizable report features that are easy to use.

Save time by printing multiple checks with one click.

Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.

Never a cost for customer support in our products including email, live chat and team view options.

Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All customers have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Clients can write and print a check with just a few clicks. Potential customers can download the free trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation.

Starting at just $39 per installation (free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers.

To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the win-win deals, user can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Business-Checks/Business-Software/prweb11373394.htm