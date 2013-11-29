HostUcan Releases 'Who Is Hosting This' Tool

HostUcan.net release their 'Who Is Hosting This' tool for webmasters to check the web host of any web site.

There's other ways to check who’s hosting a particular website, compared with other companies HostUcan.net's 'Who Is Hosting This' tool is by far the most accurate and easiest to use.

The users only need to input the domain name, and then the system will fetch back the web host name of the site, together with the reviews, latest deals and buyer guide.

HostUCan.net is a pioneer and leader and has many webmaster tools to offer such as Domain Checker, Search Engine Checker, Whois and professional webmaster tutorials for helping users in the industry.

The 'Who Is Hosting This' tool is available at http://www.hostucan.net/who-is-hosting-this. It's very straight forward and users can use with ease.

"Webmasters can find a wide range of useful hosting tools with HostUcan.net and we are the right place to come for your hosting needs,” said Anthony.Zhan, the CEO of HostUCan.

