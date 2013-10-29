InventHelp Inventor Develops Beach Blanket Accessories (PND-4126)

InventHelp is America's largest invention submission company, and is submitting the Beach Blanket Buddies to appropriate companies for their consideration.

When you go to the beach, nothing ruins an enjoyable day faster than a prevailing wind that keeps messing up your carefully laid-down blanket. To keep it securely in place, an inventor from Hainesport, N.J., developed the Beach Blanket Buddies.

The accessories offer a convenient way to hold a beach blanket down. They prevent the blanket from being blown away. The devices eliminate the need to reset the blanket repeatedly. This offers added peace of mind and eliminates hassles and frustrations. Additionally, the accessories are producible in different colors and designs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was sick and tired of my beach blanket being blown away by a strong breeze," she said. "In order to keep it in place, I came up with this idea."

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 12-PND-4126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

