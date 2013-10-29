InventHelp Inventors Develop Skill-Based Game (PND-4303)

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp was founded in 1984, and is attempting to submit the invention, Ballin, to applicable companies for their consideration.

If you want to get people moving at your next gathering, get them to play BALLIN.

Developed by a trio of inventors from Toms River, N.J., the game provides family-friendly fun and entertainment.

The invention promotes friendly competition while improving the players' ball-throwing skills. It is ideal for tailgating, parties and other events, and it can be adjusted for different ages and skill levels. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventors' personal experiences inspired their idea. "We came up with a fun game that gets you moving around and practicing sports-related skills," one inventor said. "Now you can have fun with your family and friends while getting some exercise too."

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 12-PND-4303, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

