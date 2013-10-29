Inventor and InventHelp Client Develops Tape-Measure Accessory (PND-4302)

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is submitting the -Cut Mark to applicable companies for their review.

Tape measures are convenient tools, but when you have to both measure and mark a piece of wood or other material, they often fall short. You're stuck asking for help or awkwardly trying to hold the tape measure, the material itself and a pencil, all at the same time. To eliminate this hassle, an inventor from Toms River, N.J., developed the -CUT MARK.

The accessory enables the user to measure and mark lines in one step. It also is usable to measure and score drywall. The design saves time and effort, and ends the need for a T-square. The unit also offers protection from splinters. Additionally, it features an easy-to-use, inexpensive, effective design that is adaptable for use with any tape measure.

The inventor's personal experience provided the inspiration for his idea. "I saw a need for a better way to measure and mark construction materials," he said. "To cut down on the time it takes to do this, I came up with this convenient accessory."

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 12-PND-4302, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

