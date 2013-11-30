iService Chat Provides Management Real-Time Insight Into Customer Interactions and Post-Chat Business Intelligence

One-to-One Service.com, Inc. has launched enhancements to iService Chat that allows managers to view ongoing conversations in real-time and take a variety of actions.

One-to-One Service.com, Inc. announced today that enhancements have been deployed for the iService Customer Interaction solution that allow managers to proactively monitor and manage active chat sessions, and gain valuable insights about their agent activities. These new features allow managers to view the dialogue of chat conversations in real-time and take a variety of actions such as:



Ending the chat if its hostile towards an agent

Transferring the chat to other agents, such as tier 2 support

Re-queuing the chat for assignment to other agents

Taking over the chat themselves

Or changing the topic and queue of the chat

In addition to real-time monitoring and the ability to take proactive actions, managers can now get valuable insight about their agents' chat conversations with new iService Business Intelligence reports. New reports help managers understand the nature of customer questions, the most active chat agents, average response times and chat durations, and a variety of other key metrics about their chat sales and support system.

"We've built upon the enterprise class features of iService Chat, such as skills-based routing, with a focus on making it easier for managers to ensure the highest level of service," said Scott Whitsitt, Founder and CEO of One-to-One Service.com. "Our Live Chat system makes it easy for management to understand what their customers and prospects are asking for, and how well they are delivering their service."

The iService customer interaction solution includes:



iService Contact Management to manage customer details

iService Email Response Management to ensure prompt and accurate responses to customer inquiries

iService Knowledge Management for web self-service

iService Business Intelligence and Reports for metrics and insight into sales, service, and marketing operations

iCentives Marketing for powerful permission based email marketing

iService Forms Integration for integration with corporate web sites

iService Live Chat for real-time support of online customers

About One-to-One Service.com

One-to-One Service.com is a leading provider of online customer service and marketing software (iService®) that is easy to implement and even easier to use. iService routes and manages customer inquiries, captures a complete history of every customer interaction, provides a powerful self-help web site, and includes integrated email marketing capabilities (iCentives®). iService is available as an on-demand or on-premise solution delivered using a Software as a Service (SaaS) model and can be easily integrated with your existing web site.

Formed in 1997, One-to-One Service.com is a veteran in the email response management and eCRM industry. Located in Champaign, Illinois, One-to-One Service.com can be reached at 217.398.MAIL (6245) or on the Web at http://www.1to1service.com and http://iService.info.

iService, iCentives, the One-to-One Service.com logo, and the name One-to-One Service.com are registered trademarks of One-to-One Service.com, Inc.

