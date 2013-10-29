Jade Global Partners with Tableau Software to Provide Their Clients With Deeper and Better Insights to Their Data

Through this partnership Jade Global will be able to provide specialized services around its clients’ Tableau investment.

Jade Global, a leading IT services and solution company, announces alliance partnership with Tableau Software, a global leader in rapid-fire, easy-to-use business analytics software, to provide an elevated experience faster to the users of its business intelligence (BI) services through engaging visualization and accelerated analysis of data for gaining valuable insights and solving problems.

Building on the strengths of Tableau’s visual analytics, Jade will be able to provide enhanced data visibility to its clients through Tableau’s drag and drop user interface and charting options; and deliver powerful business analytics solutions for quick and effective decision making.

Jade derives intelligence from its customers’ data and provides insight through operational reporting, BI and data warehousing. Tableau complements the existing BI setups of Jade to help anyone quickly analyze, visualize and share information, with no programming required. Tableau’s user friendly products are designed for business users to create visualizations and dashboards in minutes, then share in seconds.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Through its robust and easy-to-use visual analytics, Tableau enables everyone to analyze and understand their data faster. Jade Global will be able to create more value for its clients and help them make informed decisions and increase revenue by identifying new opportunities,” said Karan Yarmada, CEO, Jade Global.

Jade Global’s BI solutions and services are designed to respond to today’s organizational needs - achieve compliance, reduce IT costs, obtain flexible reporting and perform efficient integrations. Jade provides an end-to-end in-depth analysis of the business data and enables its client’s to make the right decisions, increase profitability and optimize performance while keeping the future business needs in mind. Through this partnership, Jade will be able to meet the needs of its clients for visually appealing and interactive analytics for better decision making.

About Jade:

Jade Global, Inc. is a leading information technology (IT) services and solutions provider, headquartered in San Jose, CA and offices in Morganville, NJ, Dallas TX, Oceanside California and Offshore delivery centers in Pune and Delhi India. We deliver the right combination of business knowledge, product expertise, technical expertise, project management and flexible delivery models to every engagement to ensure every client’s long term growth and success in business. We have consistently delivered to client expectations and have established long lasting relationships with them. Learn more about Jade Global at http://www.jadeglobal.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11271032.htm