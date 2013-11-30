Jeff Voudrie, a Financial Planner in Tennessee Explains What Investors Can Learn from Todd Kaufman's Mistakes in "Gold Rush Alaska"

When a team of amateur miners on the Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush Alaska” missed out on the chance to learn from its mistakes in season one, it committed a common investment blunder that many investors imitate today, according to Jeff Voudrie, an acclaimed financial planner in Tennessee.

Investments management advisor Jeff Voudrie, president of Common Sense Advisors, has written an entire book chock full of lessons from “Gold Rush Alaska.” The book, How Successful Investors Tripled the Return of the S&P 500, notes that instead of learning from errors made in season one, the miners on “Gold Rush Alaska” invested more heavily in a plan that wasn’t working as season two began.

Similarly, the financial planner in Tennessee notes, many investors are sure that the market will continue historical trends, and if their investments lose money, they will eventually rebound in spectacular fashion. Popular wisdom (which Voudrie does not agree with) says thus, more funds, not fewer, should be poured into vehicles that have experienced a downturn because they will rise again. “That approach has cost many investors their entire nest eggs,” Voudrie says, and that “one of the biggest needs for investors in today’s volatile market is to limit their losses when a given vehicle goes south. “

Voudrie, the financial planner in Tennessee, argues that shows such as “Gold Rush Alaska” expose the fallacy of “doubling down” when times get tough and pouring money into a losing scheme. On the show, the team eventually interacted with a successful mine owner in season two, and learned that he “does what he can to minimize the unknowns and bases decisions on factual data,” Voudrie notes. “He manages in such a way as to minimize losses and to make a profit.”

Voudrie heartily believes that success in the market hinges on this philosophy: minimizing losses and making all decisions based on extensive data. That idea led Voudrie to patent a cutting-edge software system called Portfolio Steward™ that is designed to eliminate the possibility of huge losses and causes an investor’s funds to react nimbly to market changes, based on extensive data.

Planning for one’s golden years can be enhanced by learning from the bumbling men of “Gold Rush Alaska.” Voudrie draws from their mishaps and other practical examples to guide his clients to reasonable earnings in an era where it’s far easier to cling to previous thinking and lose huge amounts of money.

A financial services industry veteran with more than 20 years’ experience, Jeff Voudrie is a new breed of private money manager. Using sophisticated electronic monitoring and software, combined with his 20 years’ experience as a money manager, Jeff works with you to create a personal investments management portfolio that reflects your lifestyle goals and risk tolerance. He specializes in stable growth and prudent profits while applying a robust, patented risk management processes. When you work with Jeff, you have the security of knowing that your life savings is getting the attention it deserves.

Jeff Voudrie, a financial planner in Johnson City, TN has been interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, CBS MarketWatch, The London Financial Times and the Christian Science Monitor. He is a former syndicated newspaper columnist and the author of two ground-breaking books: How Successful Investors Tripled the Return of the S&P 500 and Why Variable Annuities Don’t Work the Way You Think They Work. He accepts a limited number of new clients in his personal investments management practice. He and his wife Julie live with their seven children in Johnson City, TN. He is heavily involved in his local church and has done missionary work in Hungary and Cambodia.

Contact Information:

Common Sense Advisors

105 Keeview Court

Johnson City, TN 37615

877-827-1463

Jeff(at)CommonSenseAdvisors(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380202.htm