Joyce McKenzie's First Book "A Straw Holder" is a Fun-filled Tale about the "End-of-the-World" Moments that Children Deal with that Turn from Tears into Peals of Laughter

New book "A Straw Holder" from Page Publishing Author Joyce McKenzie is a heart warming story about the fears and social anxieties that children face. Once Dee Dee learns to face her fear she is rewarded with acceptance, friendship, and the knowledge that all kids lose their teeth.

Joyce McKenzie, a freelance writer, poet, and inventor, has completed her first book "A Straw Holder": a lighthearted book about the loss of a tooth that will reverberate with children and parents alike.

"As a young child I saw my mother write inspirational letters to friends and family members. Seeing my mother writing instilled me with a desire to become an author. Now I am happy to say I have completed my first book and I can share it for years to come with my family."

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Joyce McKenzie’s poignant tale of childhood trial and triumph will help children to realize that they are not the only kid who will lose a tooth.

Losing a tooth can be exciting, but it could also be scary!

Dee Dee is eating breakfast when out of nowhere, her tooth falls out.

Her Grandmother tries to make her feel better, but nothing she says can make Dee Dee stop crying. Scared of what the kids will say at school, Dee Dee’s teacher tells her that losing a tooth can actually be a good thing.

A Straw Holder is a great book for children who are afraid of what happens after their tooth falls out. By showing kids that this is a fun part of growing up, A Straw Holder helps bring a missing-tooth smile to the faces of children of all ages.

Readers who wish to experience this rib tickler of a book can purchase A Straw Holder at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information, review copies or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

