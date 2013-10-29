Knowledgent to Share Big Data Expertise in Second Big Data Immersion Workshop

Knowledgent is pleased to announce the second Big Data Immersion workshop January 30-31, 2014 in Warren, New Jersey. In this enterprise-grade workshop, Knowledgent experts will discuss challenges and opportunities around big data analytics in enterprise environments, with proven best practices for operationalizing big data.

Knowledgent is pleased to announce the second Big Data Immersion workshop January 30-31, 2014 in Warren, New Jersey. In this enterprise-grade workshop, Knowledgent experts will discuss challenges and opportunities around big data analytics in enterprise environments, with proven best practices for operationalizing big data.

Designed for senior IT executives, IT architects, technology planners, and business technologists, this two-day, facilitated workshop will provide participants with the knowledge they need to take advantage of the latest big data trends and technologies. The workshop will also include an overview of Hadoop, the big data development lifecycle, and big data operating models and governance structures.

“The positive response to our first Big Data Immersion workshop in New York City earlier this year was just tremendous,” said Shail Jain, Co-CEO of Knowledgent. “We consistently heard that the participants would return to their organizations with not only a clearer understanding of big data, but also with insights they could turn into actions. This workshop has a unique focus on the enterprise environment, and we believe that technologists will benefit from the blend of business acumen and technical knowledge our big data experts will share.”

Seats are limited for this workshop. To reserve your place, please visit http://www.knowledgent.com/big-data-immersion-workshop.

About Knowledgent

Knowledgent is a purpose-built Industry Information Consultancy that provides advanced Information Management and Analytical (IM&A) solutions with industry-specific specialization in Financial Services, Life Sciences, Healthcare and Commercial markets. Knowledgent is a first-in-category firm, built from the ground up to combine IM&A advisory and delivery capabilities with vertical domain knowledge. While the core capability of our firm is comprised of competencies that address business & IT strategy, business analysis, program management, information management, and big data analytics, the context in which we approach any problem is the vertical industry of our clients.

For more information about Knowledgent or this release, please visit http://www.knowledgent.com, email marketing(at)knowledgent(dot)com or call 212-265-3300.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11277460.htm