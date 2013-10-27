Lynda Tiedtke's First Book "101 Reasons Cats are Better than Kids" is a Charming and Irreverent Look at the Humor Involved in Family Life and Living with Cats

New book "101 Reasons Cats are Better than Kids" from Page Publishing Author Lynda Tiedtke is a hilarious collection of quips and insights drawn from the experience of family life and friendship with cats.

Lynda Tiedtke, a Title Company Executive, has completed her first book “101 Reasons Cats are Better than Kids”: a page turning laugh-a-minute enumeration of the ways in which our feline friends are are so much fun.

“The stories my friends, family and co-workers told about their kids and the challenges of raising them inspired me to write. Whenever I heard these stories I would always say “that is reason number 78 why cats are better than kids!”. Then I started making a real list of all the reasons and this book was born! Of course my three cats were inspiration as well Mounds, Chip and Joy. ”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Lynda Tiedtke’s fun-filled tale will strike true with anyone who has felt the frustrations associated with family life and the simplicity of a purring low maintenance friend.

In this humorous book, author Lynda Tiedtke compiles 101 comparisons between cats and kids. These funny, and sometimes irreverent, quips will ring true for parents and cat lovers alike. Rick Menard’s clever illustrations highlight why parenting cats is so much better!

Readers who wish to experience this rib tickling work can purchase “101 Reasons Cats are Better than Kids” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

