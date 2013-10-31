Mary A. Bacy's First Book "Poems From My Heart" is an Empathetic and Personal Collection of Deep and Socially Relevant Poetry

New book "Poems From My Heart" from Page Publishing Author Mary A. Bacy is a vivid exploration of the spectrum of human emotion, intense life experiences, and passion.

Mary A. Bacy, a retired Certified Nurses Assistant and life long writer, has completed her first book "Poems From My Heart": a gripping and potent journey through the subjective mind of a caring and sensitive soul dedicated to helping others through her creative works.

When discussing her title Bacy says: "I would hope that my book will touch the hearts of people who have went through some of the scenarios that I have in life and will take something from its message that will help them in life."

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Mary A. Bacy’s poignant tale comes as the result of years of dedication and displays the range and artistry of a poet who bears the wisdom of an old spirit.

Poems From My Heart is a collection that is guaranteed to touch the heart of its reader. The honesty and realness included in this compilation is a vivid encapsulation of one woman’s life, while also reaching out and connecting with everyone else.

Creating poems in a wide range of styles, Poems From My Heart is creative and never allows the reader to expect what will come next! From love of men to love of God, Poems From My Heart appeals to many who have experienced some of the scenarios described in Mary A. Bacy’s charming verse.

Readers who wish to experience this heart-felt creative work can purchase "Poems From My Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

