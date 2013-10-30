Mashable Brings on Jim Roberts as Executive Editor and Chief Content Officer

Mashable, the leading media company for the Connected Generation, announced today the appointment of journalism veteran and social media evangelist Jim Roberts as the company’s Executive Editor and Chief Content Officer.

Roberts brings 30 years of experience as an editorial leader and media innovator. He will start in November.

Roberts will lead Mashable’s growing editorial operation, including its expansion into new coverage areas, storytelling formats and ways of interacting with readers. Working alongside Mashable Editor in Chief Lance Ulanoff, Roberts will also push Mashable deeper and broader into its existing areas of award winning coverage, including technology, business and web culture.

Roberts will report to Mashable’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder Pete Cashmore and will be joining Mashable’s Operating Committee, which directs the company’s strategy, planning and operations.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Jim is someone whom I have personally followed over the years for crisp, strategic thinking on the future of journalism and media, ” said Pete Cashmore, CEO and Founder, Mashable. “It is a great time to be a media company, and no one knows better than Jim the power and potential of combining the best of journalism with the best of the web. We are thrilled to have him as part of our team; his editorial leadership will be key for Mashable’s aggressive expansion.”

"It is a thrilling opportunity to join Pete and the supersmart team that he has assembled. I've admired Mashable's work for a long time, and have been an avid follower on Twitter of many of its journalists. They have a keen understanding of the nexus of technology, storytelling and social media and what it takes to communicate on digital platforms. As someone who has devoted much of the last decade to the cause of digital journalism, it will be a privilege to work with journalists who seem to love it as much as I do."

Roberts is the former Executive Editor of Reuters Digital, where he managed the editorial news and opinion team for Reuters' consumer sites and mobile platforms. He joined Reuters in February 2012, coming from The New York Times.

At The New York Times, Jim was an assistant managing editor responsible for guiding the ongoing development and news coverage of nytimes.com. He had previously been the chief editor at nytimes.com, holding the title of editor of digital news in July 2006 and then took on the role in June 2008 as associate managing editor.

In those roles, Jim helped build nytimes.com into a digital powerhouse by emphasizing an aggressive response to breaking news and by pushing innovation. He encouraged innovative digital storytelling and news-presentation techniques, including dynamic data-driven graphics, multimedia, social media and user-generated content.

Jim was a vocal advocate of the Times’ video strategy and helped lead the build-out of live video coverage of the 2012 campaign.

Before joining the digital side of the Times, he was national editor of the paper from late 2002 until early 2006. He served as the paper's national political editor during the presidential campaign of 2000, and previously served in a variety of editing positions on the metro, sports and national desks.

Prior to The New York Times, he was a reporter and editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, an editor for the Baltimore News-American and an editor at the Dallas Times-Herald.

Roberts is on the board of the Online News Association and the Global Editors Network.

About Mashable:

Mashable is a leading source for news, information and resources for the Connected Generation. Mashable reports on the importance of digital innovation and how it empowers and inspires people around the world. Mashable’s 22 million unique visitors worldwide and 13 million social media followers have become one of the most engaged online communities. Founded in 2005, Mashable is headquartered in New York City with an office in San Francisco.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11285144.htm