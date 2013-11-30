More People Can Achieve Sobriety with Help from New Drug Rehab Helpline

Drug Rehab Cleveland Heights has created a new toll-free helpline to provide addicts with information on drug rehab and treatment programs.

Each and every person who is addicted to drugs or alcohol has a unique addiction. Drug and alcohol addicts in Cleveland Heights, OH are unable to find a reliable drug rehab program for their unique situation. The new helpline created by Drug Rehab Cleveland Heights is a fantastic resource for someone who is interested in getting sober but cannot seem to find somewhere to turn to for help and guidance. The Drug Rehab Cleveland Heights helpline works with addicts to make them aware of all of their rehab and treatment options so that they can make an informed decision as to what treatment they should seek in their quest to become sober.

The helpline can be reached by dialing (216) 777-1657, which is a toll-free number with operators standing by ready to offer assistance 24/7. Teenagers and adults alike are encouraged to call the helpline to receive information on how a drug rehab center can help any addict overcome the struggle with substance abuse. Advice and guidance is also available for people who would like to get help for their close friend or loved one.

To go along with the toll-free helpline, Drug Rehab Cleveland Heights also has a website, http://www.drugrehab-clevelandheights.com, where people can visit to learn more about drug rehab centers and the therapy options they offer their patients. Teenage addicts can complete 45-day inpatient treatment programs, and adult addicts can receive specialized treatment based on their individual struggles with addiction as well. It is always important to have as much information as possible before making the decision to commit to a rehab and recovery program, which is why addicts are encouraged to call the helpline right away.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About Drug Rehab Cleveland Heights:

By calling the drug and alcohol addiction hotline at Drug Rehab Cleveland Heights, an addict can dramatically improve their chance of both achieving and maintaining sobriety. Please call (216) 777-1657 or visit http://www.drugrehab-clevelandheights.com for more information on drug rehab centers and how they can help you or your loved one overcome substance abuse and addiction.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/12/prweb11380350.htm