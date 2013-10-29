NewEdge Co-founder and CEO, Pam Henderson, is the Author of the New Book You Can Kill an Idea...But You Can't Kill an Opportunity

Beyond Ideas: Opportunity Thinking Leads To Big Growth - engaging new book shows how accessible innovation can be

Wiley announced the release of a new business book You Can Kill an Idea…But You Can’t Kill an Opportunity! How to Discover New Sources of Growth for Your Organization, by first time author Pam Henderson, PhD. The book is a primer on Opportunity Thinking™, a new approach to innovation developed by Henderson that has transformed the way companies and organizations, from Fortune 500 to non-profits, find big ideas that win and create sustainable growth.

Opportunity Thinking™ is a creative journey that taps six sources - market forces, business models, technology, organizations, environments, and design to discover big places to play. Not your average business book, Henderson’s clever narrative, bold visuals and countless stories of companies and brands will inspire readers to think in new ways and to consider the possibilities.

Readers will learn how to apply Opportunity Thinking™ in their own organizations to increase speed to market for products, eliminate idea bottlenecks, get crisp on demand space, value open innovation and increase creativity ROI.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“In business, ideas alone are failing us,” Henderson said. “They promise growth, but too often lead to products and services that don't deliver.”

In companies today, it can take up to 3,000 ideas to lead to 100 projects, resulting in only 2 launches, producing on average one product that breaks even and of these products only 20% turn a profit. Defining the opportunity first leads to big ideas that win, increasing the odds for success.

“We all have the potential to grow—our organizations, careers, and even the good we can create,” Henderson said. “Vision, insight and creativity are not linked to a job title. They are inherent in all of us, waiting to be tapped and brought to life for extraordinary success.”

Pam Henderson, PhD is cofounder and CEO of NewEdge, Inc., a growth, strategy, and design firm that uses the Opportunity Thinking™ methodology to create sustainable growth for companies across industries. Previously a faculty member at Carnegie Mellon University, Henderson later worked with the national laboratory system and Washington State University to commercialize early-stage technologies. She speaks nationally and publishes widely on market insight, business and innovation strategy, and design and has been recognized in the Harvard Business Review, Wall Street Journal, and on NPR. She lives with her husband, three children, and dogs in Washington State. You can follow her at: http://www.pamhenderson.com.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11271367.htm