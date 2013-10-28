NYC Rental Startup Leasebreak.com Officially Launches in Beta to Become the New Short Term Rental Solution

After a soft launch in the summer, hundreds of tenants have already posted their rental leases on Leasebreak.com. This is the official launch announcement of this innovative website designed to connect two groups of renters: a) Those looking to exit their rental lease early and b) Those looking for a short term lease, typically between 2 and 10 months in length.

Leasebreak.com is officially launching in the New York City market, seeking to connect tenants who need to break their lease with renters looking for a short term sublet. While in its infancy, with no formal marketing plan implemented as of yet, hundreds of New York City tenants who need to break their lease have already posted their rental leases on leasebreak.com. Currently, there is no charge for this service.

The inventory on leasebreak.com is the most unique short term rental inventory in the country, made up of “broken leases” – that is, short term rental leases usually between 2 and 10 months in length, representing the remaining months left on leases. These apartment postings are from tenants who often desperately need to get out of their rental lease as soon as possible due to various personal or professional reasons such as job relocation, more space for a new baby, or the purchase of a new home.

CEO and Founder Phil Horigan explains, “While working as a real estate agent for 10 years in New York City, I discovered a need to help existing renters who needed to end their leases early. Usually the landlord puts the burden of finding a replacement on the current tenant who has limited resources to market their property. On the other hand, I was also very aware of how difficult it was to find short term leases – leases less than one year in length - for renters in New York City. I was therefore seeking to help both groups of people at the same time.” Leasebreak.com provides an efficient marketplace to help connect tenants who need to get out of their rental lease early with renters who are looking for a short term rental.

About Leasebreak.com

Founded by Phil Horigan, Leasebreak.com is a groundbreaking tool used to match those renters looking for a short term rental with those tenants looking to exit their rental lease early (with landlord approval). The short term NYC rental market is notoriously difficult for renters. Separately, NYC tenants often have a very difficult time finding someone to take over their leases. This website solves both of these problems simultaneously by creating an efficient marketplace where these two groups of people can find each other. Given the initial market acceptance and success in the NYC market, Leasebreak.com is planning to expand to other regions in the near future.

