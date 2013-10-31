Pat Vitucci Honored as NPC's Top Producer in the Nation

Pat Vitucci, a Bay Area Independent Financial Advisor, was recently honored as the top producer at his Broker/Dealer, National Planning Corporation® (NPC®) for the first three quarters of 2013 .

Pat Vitucci, a Bay Area Independent Financial Advisor, was recently honored as the top producer at his Broker/Dealer, National Planning Corporation® (NPC®) for the first three quarters of 2013. Vitucci also won this award for the year 2012.

NPC is a full-service, independent broker-dealer located in Santa Monica, CA. National Planning Corporation is part of one of the nation’s largest independent broker dealer networks and has over 1500 financial representatives throughout the United States.

Pat Vitucci is the President/CEO for Vitucci & Associates Insurance Services, headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA, with 15 other offices in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I am very proud to accept this honor”, said Vitucci. “It is a pleasure to work with NPC. I owe a lot of credit to them and my clients who put their trust in me to manage their investments. I also could not have achieved this award without the support and commitment of my knowledgeable staff.”

Pat Vitucci provides financial advice for several radio and television stations and hosts his own hour-long radio show called “Your Financial Life.” He conducts seminars on various financial topics throughout the Bay Area, sometimes in conjunction with other industry professionals, and has lectured at many organizations, both civic and fraternal, and at numerous corporate-sponsored events.

Pat’s mantra—“Don’t Invest And Forget”—is not only the title of his book, but reflects his approach to managing investments with an active asset allocation method of continually evaluating and redeploying clients’ portfolios based upon changing market conditions.

Pat Vitucci has been an active leader in the financial services industry for more than 30 years. He has served in various capacities in his corporate life, including as President of Broker Relations and President of a subsidiary of a major financial corporation. He lives in Alamo and was educated at, Monmouth University in New Jersey where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics.

Security and advisory services offered through National Planning Corporation (NPC), member FINRA, SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Vitucci &Associates Insurance Services and NPC are separate and unrelated companies. Asset allocation cannot ensure a profit or protect against a loss.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11276415.htm