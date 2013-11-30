Pennsylvania Hearing Aid Provider, Hearing Aid Associates, is Looking for Existing Hearing Aid Wearers to Participate in a Clinical Trial

Hearing Aid Associates seeks participants for a clinical trial among current hearing aid wearers. Study participants will evaluate the Siemens Micon Technology Platform.

Hearing Aid Associates is actively looking for hearing aid users to participate in a Siemens-sponsored trial of a new hearing aid technology platform. Anyone who uses a hearing aid but still experiences difficulty understanding speech, may be a good fit for this study. Individuals who have trouble understanding speech in noisy environments, group conversations, when speaking on the telephone or while watching TV is encourage to call Hearing Aid Associates for more information about the trial.

The clinical trial is sponsored by major hearing aid manufacturer Siemens and will investigate the effectiveness of the new Siemens Micon Technology Platform. Space in the trial is limited. Individuals interested in participating should contact the Hearing Aid Associates office nearest them to inquire about availability, eligibility and study details. This study is open to all current hearing aid users - whether you wear a Siemens device or another brand of hearing aid. See contact information below. Hearing Aid Associates has 9 offices across Pennsylvania.

About Hearing Aid Associates:

Hearing Aid Associates is one of the most reputed hearing healthcare service providers in Pennsylvania with nine locations. Hearing Aid Associates has provided hearing aids to the Southeastern Pennsylvania area and its surrounding communities for over 10 years. The company offers a full range of diagnostic and preventative hearing healthcare professional services, including hearing aid screening, evaluations, hearing aids sales and rehabilitative and preventative counseling. The staff is dedicated to keeping abreast of the latest improvements in technological advancements in the hearing industry and is committed to offering the most current options to our patients. There are currently 9 Hearing Aid Associates locations in Boyertown, Cleona, Kennett Square, Lemoyne, Palmyra, Phoenixville, Pottstown, Reading, Harrisburg,

Contact:

Ed Grabarek

hearingaidassociates.net

Hearing Aid Associates

115 E. Main St

Palmyra, PA 17078

(717) 473-4160

Hearing Aid Associates

6 Hearthstone Ct, Suite 105

Reading, PA 19606

(610) 816-6024

Hearing Aid Associates

1610 Medical Dr, Ste 103

Pottstown, PA 19464

(610) 482-4164

Hearing Aid Associates

1220 Valley Forge Rd., Suite 1B

Phoenixville, PA 19460

(484) 985-4029

Hearing Aid Associates

35 North Walnut St

Boyertown, PA 19512

(484) 334-2595

Hearing Aid Associates

4500 Oakhurst Blvd., Suite 315

Harrisburg, PA 17110

(717) 745-1177

Hearing Aid Associates

211 West Penn Avenue

Cleona, PA 17042

(717) 685-4115

Hearing Aid Associates

305 W State St #2

Kennett Square PA 19348

(610)-400-1408

Hearing Aid Associates

20 N. 12th St., Suite 341

Lemoyne, PA 17043

(610) 816-6020

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/pennsylvania/hearing-aids/prweb11356871.htm