Picatinny Arsenal Selects Fabricating.com's SourceNow Platform to Expand Their NJ Supplier Network

Fabricating.com unveils new business opportunity for New Jersey manufacturers.

As part of their Small Business Initiative in support of local manufacturing, Fabricating.com, an online marketplace for U.S. Buyers and U.S. Suppliers of custom made parts, has joined forces with the US Army Armament Research Development and Engineering Center (ARDEC), located at Picatinny Arsenal, NJ to create a NJ-based virtual marketplace.

The new portal provides New Jersey manufacturers with a streamlined web interface to assist in doing business with the ARDEC, a major consumer of engineering and fabrication services in the state.

The Initiative was announced at the October New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA) Manufacturing Network Meeting by Casey Cluett, Senior Business Development Manager at the ARDEC. "The Fabricating.com virtual marketplace is extremely beneficial for both parties,” said Cluett. “It enables our engineers and purchasers to quickly reach-out to pre-qualified suppliers and provides manufacturers a resource for accessing precise information on what the government needs. We couldn’t be more excited about the relationship with Fabricating.com and the opportunity to support our local economy by working more NJ-based suppliers into our supply chain,” Cluett said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

According to Cluett, of the Picatinny’s more than $5 million total spending, 54% went towards manufacturing services such as heat treating, metal finishing, rapid prototyping, and laser marking in 2012. “The government often requires very large quantities of parts. The portal enables us to break up our order amongst several qualified vendors, giving more small businesses the opportunity to bid and be awarded work,” Cluett said. “The portal also streamlines the process of tracking expenditures. It not only gives us valuable metrics, but allows for easy auditing when necessary.”

“The Fabricating.com/Picatinny presentation drew quite a crowd. All in attendance were very interested in working with the ARDEC portal,” said Cliff Lindholm, President and CEO of Falstrom Company and Chairman of the NJBIA Manufacturing Network.

“Becoming a Supplier for a large enterprise such as the ARDEC typically leads to significant revenue growth. Breaking into the supply chains of these companies is a huge challenge for small firms,” said Frank Russo, CEO of Fabricating.com. “We’ve started in our home state of NJ, but we will develop similar initiatives all over the U.S. Supporting domestic manufacturers and enabling buyers to source locally is essential to revitalizing the American economy,” Russo said.

About Fabricating.com

Fabricating.com, a key supporter of domestic manufacturing, connects U.S. Buyers and U.S. Suppliers through a simple online sourcing platform for custom manufacturing. The company provides the only online marketplace exclusively developed for the U.S. manufacturing industry. The SourceNow platform analyzes part details from an RFQ and locates U.S.-based contract manufacturers with the precise capabilities for the job. Fabricating.com's R&D, sales and marketing, and customer service center is located at its headquarters in Hoboken, NJ. For more information, call (201) 345-5229 or email us at info(at)fabricating(dot)com.

###

Press Contact:

Heather Ryan, Fabricating.com, (201) 602-6955.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11272060.htm