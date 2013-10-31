Piel Canela Opens Second Location with New Studios Available for Rental and Expanded Class Schedule

Piel Canela art center is growing and has opened a second location with two new rental studios. Additionally, they have expanded their existing schedule.

Piel Canela Dance Studio is expanding with two new studio spaces in New York City. The spaces feature wall-to-wall mirrors, wooden floors, and central air conditioning, perfect for any dance or exercise class.

“For the first time in our history we are proud to say that we have our own studio space that will allow us to expand our existing class schedule, to add more rehearsals for our performance teams, and to increase the range of classes available for our free children's program,” said Piel Canela owner Joe Burgos.

Located at 289 7th Ave. (Between 26 & 27 Streets) New York, NY 10001, Studio #5, one studio, is 18-by-24 feet of usable space. With wall-to-wall windows, it offers beautiful views of 7th Avenue. The second studio is 17-by-22 feet of usable space and faces 26th Street.

The focus of both studios is on rehearsal space and classes for adults and a free children's dance program: http://www.pielcaneladancers.com/childrens-program.

In addition to dance and exercise space, studio rentals are available for professional photo shoots, meetings, and private parties. The music system can be connected to any iPod or MP3 device. Water and snacks are also available for sale. Walk-in rates are accepted as well as advanced bookings. For studio rental bookings, contact Bianca(at)pielcaneladancers(dot)com or by calling 212.924.6160.

“We are happy to introduce our new location and with that, the possibility of increasing the amount of classes, workshops and events that we offer our student body,” said Burgos.

Piel Canela Dance Studio continues to provide an amazing opportunity to all those interested in different styles of dance, music, voice and fitness programs at an economical rate. Currently, new students to the school will receive three months of unlimited classes for the price of $80. Students who choose to continue their memberships can do so at an amazing rate of $100 a month for unlimited classes. Most schools have classes ranging between $20 and $30 a class. This can quickly add up when one is in love and has a passion for the arts. At Piel Canela all it takes is $100 a month, which grants access to 150 classes. Interested in the arts? Then consider Piel Canela Dance & Music School as an economical and viable option to further those interests in the arts.

About the Company:

Piel Canela began 13 years ago with five students learning Salsa and has since become the largest Latin dance school in New York City. Piel Canela Dance School offers over 140 classes a week, in over 20 different styles of dance (including Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cha Cha, Zouk, Kizomba, Reggaeton, Hustle, Swing, Samba, Tango, Hip Hop, Zumba, Flamenco and more) with different levels of expertise. Piel Canela has grown beyond a traditional dance school and is now offering classes in Latin music, spoken Spanish language and fitness. Recently launched Piel Canela Events organizes Latin dance productions, connecting the community with Latin arts and culture. Visit their website for more information http://www.pielcanelaartcenter.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/11/prweb11291126.htm