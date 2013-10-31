PropTiger.com Launches Data Enabled Smarter Search, Construction Updates and Locality Overview

PropTiger.com, a leading real estate portal in India, today announced the launch of key new features to enable customers to make smarter and more informed decisions when buying a home or investing in real estate - Smarter Search, Locality Overview, Price Trends, Demand/Supply in a locality, Construction Updates and Favourite Homes.

Buying a home has never been trivial. It is a once in a lifetime purchase and the customer needs tools to ensure that he is making the right decision. Most portals provide questionable numbers, but PropTiger's dedicated data teams keep up-to-date and strive to maintain the relevancy and recency of data and provide good quality analyses to best benefit the customers.

When asked about the quality of the data and the new features, co-founder Prashan Agarwal, said, “Buying a property is a once in a lifetime decision for a customer. At PropTiger, we want to assure the customer that they will receive transparency of data and provide correct and accurate tools for research, so as to enable to customer to select the right home. Transparency of data to me means accurate and timely data. PropTiger has an in-house team of data experts who tracks the price, trends, availability, features, amenities, construction updates and neighborhood details of all new projects across India. We have the most extensive coverage, with more than 19000 projects across India; no other portal even comes close.”

Smarter Search

For the customer, the first interaction point with the website is the search tool. It should be smart enough to understand search terms and human behavior to best serve the customer's needs, thus PropTiger has made search smarter by understanding human behavior and search terms used in the real estate domain, and have enhanced that by applying heuristic algorithms. The new search is smart enough to understand spelling mistakes and transpositions, which no other portal in this industry addresses. For example: try Unitek Gurgaon (Unitech Gurgaon) or Heights Westend (Westend Heights).

Locality Overview

When a customer begins looking for a house, he starts with analyzing the localities that he is interested in. PropTiger has introduced locality pages which give the customer a first-hand feel on the price movements in the locality, price comparison across localities, demand/supply in the locality, schools/hospitals etc. in the locality as well as reviews about the locality. This helps customer shortlist a locality of interest.

Construction Updates and Videos

PropTiger has introduced historical construction updates for projects. Currently almost 20% of the projects are covered and this will be extended to cover all under construction projects. This is the most critical piece of information which today is not available to customers. By enabling this feature, PropTiger has given the customer a key handle to choose the right builder.

