Public Alert System Creates Parent Communication Tool for Schools

My Community Watch allows schools to communicate with parents over the Internet.

If a real incident occurred at school, how would the administration communicate with parents? Public Alert System, LLC has created a solution.

My Community Watch, an Internet-based program will send alerts via text message, or email directly to a parent's cell phone in case of an emergency or important notification. After all, parents are not normally home all day, every day, to receive important phone calls. This may not replace the methods of communication currently used, but will immediately alert parents to something of importance. Public Alert System actually hopes it never has to be used in an emergency. But if it saves one trip, one waiting, one worry, it’s a good thing. To increase parent participation, they recommend introducing programs by offering an online fundraiser.

My Community Watch takes security seriously. Alert messages are sent by text and email, and posted on personalized websites. Free and custom programs are available, and they are designed to generate revenue. They also increase value to sponsorships, as sponsors are listed as “Related Stars” or special offers. To get started, email bill(at)mycommunitystars(dot)com.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About the company:

My Community Stars provides free services to businesses, non-profits, schools and community organizations and members. They offer a no-cost advertising tool to local businesses and community organizations which increases their exposure to local markets, allows closer interaction with their customers, prospects and members, and provides revenue opportunities through advertising and sponsorship programs.

Businesses and organizations are provided with Internet services that include a professional web presence and sophisticated advertising tools that allow users to create and send customized alerts to followers via SMS/text or major social media sites in addition to advertising programs to generate additional income. For more information visit their website at http://www.mycommunitystars.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11274909.htm