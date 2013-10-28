Responsive "Flat" Design Featured in the Latest Launch of 3w-presence.com

3w-presence has just launched its new website, a demo website for responsive, two-dimensional web design. Functional and easy to navigate, the 3w site is also optimized to bring in traffic from local search engines.

Responsive design for small business websites is becoming very important to anyone who relies on their website for new customers.

Gail Scanlan, owner of 3w-presence, Inc., has been touting the importance of a fluid design for websites for the last year in preparation for the oncoming changes in Internet behavior.

In Summer 2013, Google announced that websites should be designed to display on cellphones as well as they display on desktops. Called "responsive design" web pages should be delivering the same content on desktop, tablet and smart phone-sized screens.

To demonstrate the importance of having a responsive design, Scanlan has redesigned the 3w website following the flat, two-dimensional model of simple, search engine optimized websites.

3w-presence is a web design company based in northern New Jersey. Since 1997, 3w has been building simple, easy-to-navigate, and search engine friendly websites for small business owners. For more information, and to get a free quote, Call 201-652-8151 or email us.

