Samsung Developer Conference Selects Topi as Its Official Mobile Event App

Samsung Developers Conference – Topi, a powerful and innovative mobile solution for optimizing interactions and networking at events, announced that Samsung has selected it as the official event app for its inaugural Developer Conference. Attendees will be able to download the free app to connect and communicate with each other and access the event’s materials. The official event app, a customized version of Topi, can be downloaded on Google Play.

Topi is the first mobile offering in the conference, events and meetings industry that provides a rich and interactive experience for both planners and attendees. Topi seamlessly incorporates elements of social networking and communication apps into a cohesive and elegant solution for event-goers. Being able to use one app for all events also means conversations do not end with a particular event.

Built with mobile in mind, event planners can quickly set up Topi on their own through an intuitive dashboard. Organizers also get access to real-time analytics during the event and to customized post-event reports.

“When we experienced Topi’s advanced capabilities, we knew it was as sophisticated as the attendees of our first-ever mobile developer conference,” said Michael Ludden, Head of Developer Marketing at Samsung.

Noted David Aubespin, founder and CEO of Topi, “We were delighted that Samsung chose to partner with Topi to support its first developer conference. Samsung’s decision to select Topi underscores the powerful technology and innovative features that our app delivers to attendees and conference organizers. We’re excited SDC participants will be able to experience the breadth of what our app offers.”

Advanced geo-fencing for seamless sign-in, even with multiple locations

“PeopleRank” scoring that provides a searchable view of all event attendees, sorted by relevance to each event participant, immediately accessible upon launching the app

Event attendees connect and participate in public interest-based conversations

Rich conversations (public or private), including text, voice, photos, and sketches

Instant Translation automatically translates over 60 spoken languages, enabling users to write and receive messages in their native language without any latency

Simple sign-on via Facebook Connect or LinkedIn, and integration with Twitter, Facebook, Meetup, Eventbrite, Foursquare, and Instagram.

Convenient one-click LinkedIn requests to invite other attendees

Public questions to speakers with instant voting capabilities for more, and better questions

Topi is quickly becoming the go-to mobile app for conferences and events. EIBTM, the largest global event for the convention industry, has handpicked Topi as one of its top ten technologies to showcase in its Innovation Zone for the 2013 show, highlighting the latest innovations that are revolutionizing the industry today and into the future.

About Topi

Founded in 2011, Topi is the first mobile offering that addresses the needs of the conference organizers, meeting and event planners as well as the attendees. Its breakthrough mobile app puts organizers in the driver’s seat to steer better engagement and support a more mobile-centric attendee base. Topi excels at enabling targeted networking, engagement and rich conversations between and among business professionals by enhancing the ability to conduct lateral communications via an industry-leading, rich set of interactive features. Based in New York City, Topi is a privately held company. For more information, interested parties can visit topi.com.

