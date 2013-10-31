See the Future of Student Proficiency Based on Common Core Implementation

New School Improvement Network Blog Post Explains Future of the Common Core Based on State Implementation

School Improvement Network, the leader in educator effectiveness resources, today released a new blog post showing the future of student proficiency based on Common Core implementation in various states. The post specifically references how Common Core implementation has already influenced student proficiency in Washington, D.C., New York City and Kentucky.

“In many ways, the future of student proficiency based on Common Core implementation can be seen in these small examples,” said Chet Linton, CEO and president of School Improvement Network. “These and other examples highlight the importance of implementing the Common Core with fidelity to make a strong, positive impact on students’ preparation towards college and career readiness.”

The Common Core blog post highlights when and how each area implemented the Common Core and what affect that implementation had on student proficiency, while giving context and a vision of the possible future of student proficiency based on Common Core implementation across districts and schools in states across the US.

