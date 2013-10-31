Singletree Technologies Releases Version 4.1 of Intellimas(r), Software that Replaces Disparate Spreadsheets throughout the Enterprise

Singletree Technologies has added a new feature release of Intellimas®, a software application which helps businesses manage critical processes and replace the variety of spreadsheets being used throughout the enterprise. The new release has several new functions that will help clients better align Intellimas® to their business process.

Singletree Technologies, an innovative supplier of software to Retailers and Wholesalers in the Fashion Industry, has announced the latest release of its software product called Intellimas®, an application that eliminates inefficient functions in legacy systems and reduces an organization’s dependence on spreadsheets.

The latest version provides companies with the ability to add their own master data instead of relying on existing legacy databases. Previously Intellimas® relied on master data from a host system in order to operate. This new master data feature allows companies to develop turnkey solutions, all from within Intellimas®. This enables the software to better support business processes such as Product Costing, Sample Tracking, Vendor Compliance, Product Testing, and Quality Management.

“The new master data feature is a game changer”, said Vincent Candela, President of Singletree Technologies. “One of the key strengths of Intellimas® has always been that it easily retrieves existing legacy master data. However, we find in some cases that our client’s master data needs some major scrubbing or does not exist at all. The master data feature will enable us or our clients to create a full solution from within Intellimas® without any programming.”

“Combining the grid interface of Intellimas® with the capability to create master data is a perfect match”, said Shane Walters, CTO of Singletree Technologies. “This will allow companies to develop a complete, user friendly solution to solve business problems.”

About Singletree Technologies

Founded in 2001, Singletree Technologies, LLC is a software and consulting company that focuses its efforts on streamlining the business processes of Retail and Wholesale companies in the Fashion Industry. Their applications are always created with usability and flexibility in mind. Learn more about Singletree at http://www.singletreetech.com.

