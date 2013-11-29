Sleep Experts Opens New Frisco Bridges Location on Black Friday

Mattress retailer Sleep Experts is moving its Frisco Bridges location, in time for a Grand Opening on Black Friday.

Sleep Experts is moving its Frisco Bridges location, in time for a Grand Opening on Black Friday. The new Sleep Experts Frisco Bridges store is at 8210 S. State Highway 121, down the street from the location at 1810 Parkwood Boulevard, which closed earlier this week.

Visitors to the new store can take advantage of Sleep Experts’ Black Friday Mattress Sale. Details are available at http://www.sleepexperts.com/mattress-sale.

Sleep Experts has 44 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and 11 in Austin, each offering a broad selection of innerspring mattresses, foam mattresses and air mattresses, with brands including Tempur-Pedic, ComforPedic, Simmons, Beautyrest, Kingsdown, Spring Air, Technogel, and iMattress.

The company has become one of the fastest growing mattress retailers in the U.S. by creating a strong culture focused on serving the customer and the community. Sleep Experts has been recognized seven times as a Best Place to Work in North Texas, earned distinction as an Inc. 5000 company, and is a winner of the Greater Dallas Business Ethics Award.

Sleep Experts shares the gift of sleep with families in need by donating customers’ old mattresses to local non-profit organizations. For more information, visit http://www.sleepexperts.com or call (888) 55-SLEEP.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/sleep-experts/frisco-bridges/prweb11377320.htm