SpeedReadingTechniques.org Report Confirms Buying Typing Software Is The Best Option For Learning To Type

Typing is a skill that has been a part of professional success for decades and no matter how much technology advances, knowing QWERTY typing is essential for efficiency at the workplace. SpeedReadingTechniques.org asserts that typing programs can best help people to hone their typing skills.

Software specialist eReflect provides e-learning tools to help people improve their skills in a variety of ways, and typing skills are their latest target. Despite the fact that technology is changing the way users approach needs for keyboarding, certain keyboard layouts are more appropriate for mobile devices such as the KALQ, and the Android gesture keyboard eliminates keys entirely, the QWERTY keyboard is a standardized typing layout that’s not going away any time soon. The development team at eReflect explained in a brief statement today that their newest product is designed to help people deal with the requirements of technology, including typing skills.

In a report by SpeedReadingTechniques.org, the use of typing tutor software was praised as an efficient way for mastering typing. Author Mark Ways used the recently released Ultimate Typing™ 2013, and provides an overview of the software’s efficiency. As an example, he charts his own progress as he trained with the software.

Touch typing keyboards call for advanced typing speed and accuracy and unless someone has been paying attention to typing classes at school, chances are typing is not their strongest skill. The report on SpeedReadingTechniques.org explains that scientifically designed software, such as Ultimate Typing™ 2013, ensures that learners, beginners or not, can acquire a strong basis upon which they can build efficient typing skills. The report by Mark Ways focuses on three defining characteristics of Ultimate Typing™: its customizability and lesson personalization, the variety of activities covering all learning styles and ages, and finally its ability to adjust to the learner’s typing needs.

The report covers significant aspects of the software, highlighting its advantages and pointing out certain weaknesses. The typing video tutorials, the multi-user feature, and the well-engineered exercises that build on typing skills gradually are the highlights the report focuses on. Learning typing requires certain skills to be mastered and without professional typing tutorials, a person’s chances of fully mastering typing are rather weak, says the report. However, with a professionally designed typing tutor such as Ultimate Typing™, learners are guided through a well-thought-out process and master typing skills one after the other - a training that culminates with improved typing speed and accuracy. eReflect appreciates the in-depth look at their software, and encourages further feedback from reviewers and users to help in future releases of the product.

For more details on Ultimate Typing™ please visit http://www.ultimatetyping.com/.

About Ultimate Typing™

Ultimate Typing™ software is designed specifically for the improvement of typing skills. Created by eReflect, a world leader in e-learning and self-development software, Ultimate Typing™ has been informed by the latest developments in the science of touch typing.

Since its creation in 2006 by Marc Slater, the company has already catered to over 112 countries all over the world, offering products with the latest cutting-edge technology, some of which are among the world’s most recognized and awarded in the industry.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/10/prweb11274388.htm