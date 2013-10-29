Stryker Hip Lawsuits Move Forward in New Jersey, With Issuance of New Case Management Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

The Firm is representing individuals who allegedly suffered metallosis, pain, swelling, and premature device failure related to the Stryker hip recall for Rejuvenate and ABG II Modular-Neck Hip Stems.

A Multicounty Litigation established in New Jersey’s Bergen County Superior Court for all Stryker hip lawsuits (http://www.strykerhiprecallclaims.com/) involving recalled Rejuvenate and ABG II Modular-Neck Hip Stems continues to move forward, Bernstein Liebhard LLP reports. According to a Case Management Order dated October 23, 2013, the parties have completed their selection of cases for Phase I of the proceeding’s early mediation efforts, with formal mediation scheduled to take place no later than December 15, 2013. Court documents also indicate that the parties have agreed upon a Defendants Fact Sheet, and an Order implementing the Fact Sheet was entered on October 23rd. (In Re Stryker Rejuvenate Hip Stem and the ABG II Modular Hip Stem Litigation, No. 296)

“Our Firm is actively filing Stryker hip lawsuits in this proceeding, and we continue to hear from individuals who were allegedly harmed by Rejuvenate and ABG II Modular-Neck Hip Stems. We are pleased that the litigation continues to move forward,” says Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing the victims of defective drugs and medical devices. The Firm continues to offer free Stryker hip lawsuit evaluations to individuals who have suffered serious complications, allegedly due to recalled Rejuvenate and ABG II hip stems.

Stryker Hip Recall

Court documents indicate that more than 430 Stryker hip recall claims are now pending in the Multicounty Litigation underway in Bergen County Superior Court. All of the lawsuits allege that metal ions shed from the fretting and corrosion of the Rejuvenate and ABG II hip stems caused plaintiffs to suffer a variety of serious complications, including metallosis, pain, swelling, and adverse local tissue reactions, some of which required revision of the hip implant.

More than 340 additional Stryker hip lawsuits that involve similar allegations have also been filed in a federal multidistrict litigation underway in U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota. (In re: Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2441)

The Stryker hip recall was announced in July 2012 because of the propensity of the Rejuvenate and ABG II hip stems to fret and corrode at the modular neck junction. Stryker has advised all recipients of Rejuvenate and ABG II hip stems to undergo blood tests for elevated metal ion levels, as well as cross sectional imaging, regardless of their symptoms.*

According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, Stryker disclosed last week that costs associated with the Stryker hip recall, which involved around 20,000 Rejuvenate and ABG II hip stems, could total anywhere from $700 million to $1.13 billion.**

Individuals who suffered serious complications allegedly associated with Rejuvenate and ABG II hip stems may be eligible for compensation to cover their injury-related damages, including medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering. Click Here to learn more about the Stryker hip recall at Bernstein Liebhard LLP’s website. For more information and to arrange for a free case review, please call 800-511-5092.

*literature.ortho.stryker.com/files/REJUV_COM_23.pdf

**online.wsj.com/article/BT-CO-20131023-714444.html; Wall Street Journal, October 23, 2013

