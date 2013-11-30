TeachU Presentation Now Offering Advanced Presentation Training with Proven Results

TeachU Presentation (TeachUPresentation.com) now incorporates college level business education programs into presentation training classes and workshops. Clients see amazing results.

Amazing is not too strong of a term to apply when a client sees a return of $3.5 million on the first presentation given after receiving the newly released presentation training from Chris Reich of TeachU Presentation™. The results are typical. "I hear from our students all the time and they constantly report big success stories," says Chris Reich, CEO and founder of TeachU Presentation. Reich continues, "We made the best even better. We were the first to incorporate Game Theory in our presentation training and now we've refined our curriculum to further enhance results."

The company includes researched and proven material from Game Theory in every presentation training session. When asked about Game Theory, Reich smiles and says, "Game Theory is a very powerful strategy to improve the success of every presentation. It sounds mysterious but is not difficult to understand and it works. Why wouldn't you want to learn something that actually works?"

Game Theory, applied by TeachU Presentation, starts with coming to a deep understanding of the goals of all parties. "This isn't just a sales technique, you need a strategy to get through delivering the quarterly results without being attacked by management!" says Reich in a recent interview. He insists that all presentations need a solid strategy. "Often people fear speaking in front of their peers not because of fear of speaking as much as fear of attack by their superiors. Understanding and planning for what the boss wants too see in a presentation makes the presentation process much less tense. It just works."

In addition to Game Theory, TeachU Presentation introduces the presentation students to general ideas of strategic thinking. Reich says, "The business climate is getting tougher every day. It is important to continually build on professional skills. I hate to say it, but we're getting lazy in our approach to business and it is costing companies billions of dollars every year. Basic presentation training just isn't enough."

Reich offers his specialized presentation training only at businesses and organizations. "I do not offer public seminars at this time. Company goals are too specific to mix up crowds. I prefer to keep the group within a single company in order to achieve the specific goals that company may have," says Reich.

Are these classes affordable? Reich replies, "Businesses cannot afford to skimp on professional development if they want to stay competitive. Over and over I see clients achieve fantastic returns on their training investment. Yes, advanced presentation training is affordable. Of course."

Chris Reich can be reached through TeachUPresentation.com for further comment.

By phone: (530) 467-5690

Email: Chris (at) TeachUPresentation (dot) com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/11-30/TeachUPresentation/prweb11379400.htm