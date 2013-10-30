The Kernel of Truth: HackensackUMC Mountainside Announces the Launch of Their New Website, TheKernelOfTruth.org, A Breast Cancer Resource from the Breast Health program

Dr. Jan Huston, Medical Director of the HackensackUMC Mountainside Breast Health program, shares daily truths about breast cancer and breast health through “The Kernel of Truth”; an online resource for breast cancer awareness, prevention, and treatment.

HackensackUMC Mountainside Breast Health Program is pleased to announce the launch of its new website: http://www.thekerneloftruth.org. The October 2013 launch is just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The new website provides a contemporary look, with touches of pink, a color known for representing breast cancer awareness. The website offers an interactive style of learning about breast cancer and breast health by providing daily facts and informing users of upcoming special events and discussions forums.

The website is a true resource for breast cancer awareness, prevention and treatment, and weekly blog posts also allow users to print or share posts, including a calendar of projected program sponsored events, to friends and family in an effort to increase awareness.

Users have the opportunity to view photographs of the HackensackUMC Mountainside staff and meet the editor of the “Kernel of Truth” blog, Dr. Jan Huston.

“One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, but the survival rate for women who detect it early, is over ninety percent.” This is just one of the daily ‘kernels of truth’ on Dr. Jan Huston’s blog. Dr. Huston is the Medical Director of the Breast Health Program at HackensackUMC Mountainside based in Montclair, New Jersey.

Dr. Huston specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of breast disease and has a passion for building awareness of this life changing illness. Recognized for both excellence and compassion, Dr. Huston has been devoted to the diagnosis and treatment of breast disease for more than 25 years.

In her efforts to build awareness, Dr. Huston launched “The Kernel of Truth” so women could learn more about breast disease, and understand the importance of scheduling regular mammograms. And for women searching for a facility both qualified and compassionate about its patients, the Breast Center at HackensackUMC Mountainside is just a click away.

The website offers a “Breast Health: Frequently Asked Questions” page where Dr. Huston answers concerns with fundamental truths about mammograms and winning the fight against breast cancer.

Dr. Huston says, “The cutting-edge mammography technology at HackensackUMC Mountainside can detect breast cancer even in its earliest stages, before any symptoms ever appear.” She goes on to say that mammograms can detect cancerous cells the size of a kernel of corn, hence the name of the website, “The Kernel of Truth”.

Daily posts will be made to the website, sharing essential truths about the importance of early detection and early intervention. HackensackUMC Mountainside can address all breast health concerns, from prevention, to education, to treatment. Visitors can even schedule a mammogram, by clicking the the ‘Contact Us’ button.

“Mammograms give you peace of mind, or the benefit of early detection. We specialize in both,” says Dr. Huston.

The new website will also share the ‘Survivor Stories’ of women who are winning the fight against breast cancer.

One woman featured, Margaret from Northern New Jersey, gives advice to women about finding a facility that is right for them. “My advice to others diagnosed with breast cancer: Go where you’re comfortable,” says Margaret. “It’s about people, history, and reputation. Meet the doctors. It’s very important that you have a connection with them.”

Dr. Huston couldn’t agree more. “HackensackUMC is a wonderful place to be a doctor and a patient,” says Dr. Huston. “Everything needed for state of the art diagnosis and treatment of breast problems and specifically, breast cancer, can be found under a single food, with a staff that is kind, calm, and caring.”

Women featured on the ‘Survivor Stories’ page were treated at the HackensackUMC Mountainside facility.

The website also provides insight to what a first time patient of HackensackUMC Mountainside might expect upon the first visit.

The facility is accredited in Mammography from the American College of Radiology and resources from the HackensackUMC Mountainside Cancer Center are accredited with commendation by the American College of Surgeons.

HackensackUMC Mountainside is active on social media outlets as well. Get plugged into the latest, from medical facts to success stories, on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women,” says Dr. Huston. “While there are things we can’t change about our genetic makeup and past medical history, there are changes we can make in our day-to-day lives that can positively affect your breast health.”

Get questions and concerns answered at “The Kernel of Truth” today!

To visit and interact on the new HackensackUMC Mountainside website, please visit http://www.thekerneloftruth.org.

About HackensackUMC Mountainside

For 119 years, HackensackUMC Mountainside has carried out its mission of “caring for, curing and nurturing the sick and the injured.” Focusing on medical excellence and community service for more than a century is just one of the many attributes that make this facility unique among New Jersey hospitals. Specifically, HackensackUMC Mountainside’s Women’s Health Services is a leader in women’s healthcare.

