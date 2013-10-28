Tools4ever Identity and Access Management Solutions Implemented at Several Healthcare Facilities

Several more healthcare facilities throughout the United States partner with Tools4ever to assist them with identity and access management issues.

Tools4ever, the worldwide market leader in identity and access management solutions, announced today that it has implemented its solutions at several more healthcare organizations throughout the United States.

The company’s identity and access management solutions, including User Management Resource Administrator (UMRA) and Self Service Password Management (SSRPM), were among the products implemented by health systems to securely manage user accounts and eliminate password issues. These include:

Canadian Blood Services, a not-for-profit organization that manages blood and blood products supply for Canadians partnered with Tools4ever. The organization manages the OneMatch Stem Cell and Marrow Network to expeditiously secure donors for Canadian bone marrow transplant patients and for patients abroad.

Inspira Health Network, based in New Jersey, delivers the full continuum of primary, acute and advanced care services. The Inspira Health Network brings together expert physicians from three medical centers and more than 60 locations to provide its communities with care under one network.

“As reform and regulation continue to change the healthcare landscape, healthcare’s IT leaders continue to take steps to secure access and ensure that they are easily meeting audit and regulation needs,” said Dean Wiech, managing director of Tools4ever-East.

“Healthcare organizations are also taking steps to automate their account management systems to allow users to have easier access to their own information, as well as to remove unnecessary burdens from their own IT departments.”

Tools4ever’s UMRA allows healthcare organizations to streamline their account management processes through auto provisioning, role-based access control and self-service and workflow management. With UMRA, healthcare organizations are able to easily and securely provision and de-provision accounts, make account changes and assign access controls, while ensuring compliance with all healthcare standards.

SSPRM allows employees to work more efficiently, eliminating the need to contact the helpdesk to reset their passwords if they are locked out, and allow employees to securely reset it themselves and get back to work.

In addition, Tools4ever also offers Enterprise Single Sign-On Manager (E-SSOM), which can be paired with UMRA for added benefits, such as “Fast User Switching” and “Follow Me.” These additions allow users to quickly switch accounts on a workstation or easily take their session to another workstation. This is ideal for care providers who share one PC amongst multiple users or who need to login at a number of locations.

For more information about Tools4ever or its products, including UMRA, E-SSOM and SSPRM, visit http://www.tools4ever.com.

About Tools4ever

Tools4ever is the undisputed identity and access management market leader with more than five million managed users. Tools4ever supplies a variety of software products and integrated consultancy services involving identity management, such as user provisioning, role-based access control (RBAC), password management, single sign-on (SSO) and access management. For more information, please visit http://www.tools4ever.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Tools4ever/NewHealthcareClients/prweb11263132.htm