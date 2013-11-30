TreatmentUSA.com Continues to Help Addicts and Alcoholics Seeking a Sober Living Halfway House in Delray Beach by Providing Complimentary eBook

TreatmentUSA.com offers eBook with information about finding the right sober halfway house for their recovery in Delray Beach, FL.

TreatmentUSA.com is pleased to announce it is offering an ebook to every person who completes the request form on its website. Treatment USA provides an easy way for alcoholics and addicts to locate the best sober living arrangement in Delray Beach, Florida. The available literature supports this mission by giving additional information about how to choose the right sober living situation.

"We are excited to be able to offer this publication because it helps simplify the selection process for alcoholics and addicts. If a person seeking treatment becomes overwhelmed by the selection process, he or she may simply give up. Also, choosing the wrong treatment program can significantly impact their success rate in recovery," said Phil Cory, CEO.

Written by a former sober house resident who now owns sober living houses, the ebook is an excellent tool for selecting the best arrangement. The guide covers such questions as location, staffing, credentials, size of operation, pricing, operation theories, services and amenities, gender specificity, and structure and rules. Each of these topics is discussed in detail, providing important considerations for making the right treatment decision for the individual. It also provides a series of questions that the addict should ask of the staff at the treatment facility, such as number of meetings offered, nearby churches and shopping, number and type of staff.

Each individual needs a different sober living arrangement to provide the best opportunity for successful treatment. What works for one person will not be the right option for another. That is why this book is such a great tool to help the addict or alcoholic think about what is important for his or her individual needs. The author draws on his experiences as a former sober house resident, operational manager for several different treatment facilities, working in the treatment field, and owning sober living homes. He has worked with thousands of addicts and alcoholics and their families.

TreatmentUSA.com offers the only online Solutions-Based Directory of sober living houses. After leaving an in-patient treatment program, a common recommendation is for addicts and alcoholics to enter a halfway house program. This helps the recovery process succeed by providing a safe place to learn to live sober, away from the patterns, people, and places that were formerly associated with the alcohol or drug use.

The website provides the simplest method for the addict or alcoholic to find the necessary help. Almost every city in the country has a transitional living facility, and this directory makes it easy to find a program that is a good fit. Whether the addiction is to alcohol, drugs, gambling, or eating disorders, there is a sober living house to aid in the recovery process.

For more information about the ebook or sober living arrangements, please visit TreatmentUSA.com or call (888) 842-3167.

