Two Clients of IT Chimes Take Huge Strides Into the Future

IT Chimes' clients, Worldoo and FabAlley, Touches Milestones, Increases Active User Base and Gains Additional Funding from Investment Group

FabAlley, a website for fashionware and accessories for women, and Worldoo, a website developed for kids, which are designed and developed completely by the leading Indian web development company IT Chimes, have been able to generate much interest from the public. While FabAlley won additional funding to improve supply chain, manufacturing, warehousing and marketing, Worldoo made it big when they reached the milestone of fifty thousand active users.

This news generated a positive response from IT Chimes management, as it was expected. The company, which is known to deliver cutting edge solutions for almost every web development related needs, expressed its happiness by issuing a statement. “We are very happy to see that our efforts, along with the hard work from the FabAlley and Worldoo managements of course, were fruitful and our clients benefited from our work. We convey our sincere wishes to the managements of FabAlley and Worldoo and hope they prosper and grow even more.”

“This news shows that we are dedicated and committed to each of our clients and we want to say that we work with the same level of dedication on each project we undertake. While FabAlley and Worldoo are two brilliant examples, some of our previous clients also benefited from our work,” the company statement concluded.

The news of FabAlley winning the added investment came in the leading Indian newspaper Economic times. An Indian investment company called Angel Investors decided to provide the management with more funds so that they can add more products to their repertoire and also improve the functioning of the company. FabAlley, which is one of the leading Indian ecommerce portal, is poised now to increase the business manifold. Founded by ex-employee of Titan, Tanvi Malik, and ex-employee of Avendus Capital, Shivani Poddar, the company used the service of IT Chimes to build their website which the latter was able to finish quickly and up to the satisfaction of the FabAlley owners.

Worldoo, on the other hand, was a completely different type of site, created using dotnet, MSSQL, Flash, jquery and ajax. The site is completely dedicated to the kids where they learn how to socialize and grow mature in the world, thorough a colorful and fun environment. Created from scratch, the main difficulty was to match the backend programming with the bubbly front end, designed for the kids and also kept very simple for them. Worldoo was recently featured in the Indian blockbuster film, Krish 3, as well.

Handling two very different types of websites equally efficiently proves the versatility and efficiency of the IT Chimes workforce beyond doubts.

IT Chimes, the developer and designer of these sites, has developed numerous sites previously and has a large client base spread all over the world, especially North America, India and the Middle East. The company has been able to design and develop some of the very complex projects in odd niches quite successfully. Established in 2005, the company has now registered offices in the USA and the UK while maintaining its headquarters in India. IT Chimes presently have more than 120 employees, working in different fields.

