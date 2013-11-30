Wattlite Launches New LED Flexible Reading Light

Wattlite is further expanding their line with a new, stylish but practical, reading light for the bedroom.

As one of Britain's leading lighting providers, Wattlite is quickly becoming the premier choice for stylish but affordable interior lighting. Today, Wattlite's lines of LEDs, lights, and accessories cover most home essentials and include specialty lights and fixtures for kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and outdoor use. Now, Wattlite is further expanding their line with a new, stylish but practical, reading light for the bedroom designed to be versatile, eco-friendly, and easy to use.

The new LED Flexible Light, which is sold in a soft satin silver finish, offers a discreet style and tone that blends in with the surroundings rather than standing out, and is neutral enough to complement most bedrooms. While discreet, the lamp itself is easy to find, and offers plenty of illumination for reading, no matter how dark the room. The flexible silver arm allows users to move and bend the lamp however they like, allowing the lamp a variety of practical placement positions and uses around the bed.

While the light consumes only one watt of power, the single led bulb allows it to project more light without sacrificing energy efficiency for illumination. The result is a powerful reading lamp that is eco-friendly and inexpensive to leave on, making it practical for use as a night-light as well as a reading lamp. In addition, the design utilizes low-heat bulbs that are cool to the touch, meaning that Wattlite's new reading lamp is safe for use in children's rooms. The one touch power function makes the light easy to turn on and off, which is perfect for use in dark rooms, or for use by children. The result is a versatile light that fits into nearly any bedroom in the house.

Wattlite's new reading light is the perfect solution for anyone who reads in bed rather than at a desk because it is more flexible and does not require a table to sit on. Lights are also sold in packs of two for anyone who wants a light on each side of the bed. Installation is easy and each light requires just four small screws, meaning that it will take a matter of minutes for most to get the light up and running. Because the silver arm is designed to be as flexible as possible, the light bends easily out of the way when needed or when not in use. In addition, the arm easily twists so that the owner can point the light wherever they want, allowing the bulb to illuminate a book, or a bedside table as needed. Most importantly, the lamp offers versatile lighting that does not disturb anyone else in the room.

Each light is available from Wattlite where buyers can look for packs of one or two reading lights. The lamp is sold with everything required for easy plug and play installation including a driver and 1.5 metre cable.

While simple in design, Wattlite's new reading lamp is a versatile, flexible, all-purpose reading light that is quite simply, perfect.

About Wattlite

Wattlite is proud to offer a wide range of home and interior lighting designs. Over the past five years, the professionals at Wattlite have developed a range of lighting solutions, specialising in LED lights and lamps for the kitchen, bathroom, and the outdoors.

We are committed to providing our customers with the fast and efficient service they deserve as well as the best quality and value for the money.

